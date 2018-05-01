Discover senior yoga classes, MS seminar in Las Vegas

Teacher and active senior women yoga class on chairs. Getty Images

Seated yoga session for those 50-plus on Wednesday

The Las Vegas Senior Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road, will host a free seated therapeutic yoga seminar for residents ages 50 and older at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The event is part of a national tour sponsored by the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation and will feature experts from RxRelax. Attendees will receive DVDs from the foundation to continue yoga at home.

Registration open for Life Time summer camps

Registration is open for the Life Time Kids Academy Summer Camp. Weekly camps will run from May 28 through Aug. 10 and are open to children ages 5 to 12. Interactive field trips and supervised group activities will be included in camps with themes such as Spy Academy and Under the Sea Week. Camps will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and cost from $215 to $240 per week for athletic club members. Register at lifetime.life/summercamp.

4-part multiple sclerosis seminar starts May 9

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health will host the second annual Health and Wellness in Multiple Sclerosis seminar in May at the center on Bonneville Avenue. The free, four-part patient education series kicks off from 5-8 p.m. May 9, and will continue at the same time on May 16, 23 and 30. Each evening includes a complimentary dinner. Topics to be addressed include exercise and yoga, diet and nutrition and plant-based cooking demonstrations. Register at 800-532-7667, ext. 184 or at keepmemoryalive.org/mswellness2018.

Safe Summer Night event planned at school

The city of Las Vegas will host a Safe Summer Night gathering at Matt Kelly Elementary School, 1900 N. J St., from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 10. The free community event will feature a DJ, music, family games, face painting, arts and crafts and free refreshments.

Lunch & Learn series meets Wednesdays

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., hosts the Lunch & Learn Educational Series from noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in May. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided. This week’s program is “Living Wills and Health Care Powers of Attorney.”

