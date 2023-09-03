74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Health

Do you need to check your chicken strips?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2023 - 2:52 pm
 
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling about 245,366 pounds of frozen chicken strips entree products ...
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling about 245,366 pounds of frozen chicken strips entree products. (Conagra Brands, Inc.)

Approximately 245,366 pounds of frozen chicken strips are being recalled from Conagra Brands, Inc. after the company discovered the products may be contaminated with pieces of plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a news release Saturday that the recalled frozen chicken strips entrees were produced on June 20, July 11 and July 17, and have the establishment number “EST. P-9” on the side of the carton.

The strips, which come in a 8-9 oz. carton, also have a “best if used by” label one of the following dates:

  • Dec. 11, 2024
  • Jan. 01, 2025
  • Jan. 7, 2025

The products may also have the following lot numbers on the side of the carton:

  • 5009317120
  • 5009319220
  • 5009319820

No injuries or illness have been reported from these products, but anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider, FSIS said.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 800-921-7404 or email consumer.care@conagra.com.

MOST READ
1
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
2
‘Shoulder riding’ appears to ease heavy traffic on I-15 at Primm
‘Shoulder riding’ appears to ease heavy traffic on I-15 at Primm
3
2 booted from Vegas flight after complaining about vomit-covered seats, woman says
2 booted from Vegas flight after complaining about vomit-covered seats, woman says
4
Raiders bring back familiar face on OL to practice squad
Raiders bring back familiar face on OL to practice squad
5
Southbound I-15 traffic resumes near Primm after 7-hour closure
Southbound I-15 traffic resumes near Primm after 7-hour closure
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A vinaigrette dressing is poured over grilled asparagus in February 2020. Beyond lettuce salads ...
Learn to make a great late-summer vinaigrette
By Katie Workman The Associated Press

Becoming a salad dressing expert is one of the easiest and most consistently useful skills to have conquered in the kitchen.

While it is normal for a cough to last for a couple of weeks because of things such as bronchit ...
13 signs your lungs may not be healthy
By Nicole Pajer Parade

When something is off with your lungs, it can signify a serious issue. Here are some things you should watch out for, according to top doctors

“I’m so bored. I’m like a caged animal,” Bill Maher says of being s ...
At 67, focusing on health is no joke for Bill Maher
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“You really have to make health and longevity your priority when you’re over 60,” the comedian and political talk show host says.

More stories
Still want to see U2? Tickets remain for Sphere shows
Still want to see U2? Tickets remain for Sphere shows
What do ‘healthy’ and ‘natural’ mean on food labels? Get ready for confusion
What do ‘healthy’ and ‘natural’ mean on food labels? Get ready for confusion
Nevada COVID-19 cases reach triple digits, hospital group says
Nevada COVID-19 cases reach triple digits, hospital group says
Boo! Tickets for Springs Preserve’s Haunted Harvest festival go on sale soon
Boo! Tickets for Springs Preserve’s Haunted Harvest festival go on sale soon
On Medicare: Turning 65 with questions about enrollment timing
On Medicare: Turning 65 with questions about enrollment timing
3 cases of Legionnaires’ disease investigated at Las Vegas hotels
3 cases of Legionnaires’ disease investigated at Las Vegas hotels