jeff_german
Health

Down syndrome group hosts fundraising walk at Town Square

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2022 - 11:06 am
 
Updated October 7, 2022 - 11:19 am
The Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada will host its annual Buddy Walk fundraiser at 9 a.m. Oct. 16 at Town Square.

In addition to the walk, the event will feature a car show, magicians, costumed superheroes, rides and games for kids, music, raffles and more.

Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. For more information, visit dsosn.org.

