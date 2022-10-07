Down syndrome group hosts fundraising walk at Town Square
The Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada will host its annual Buddy Walk fundraiser at 9 a.m. Oct. 16 at Town Square.
In addition to the walk, the event will feature a car show, magicians, costumed superheroes, rides and games for kids, music, raffles and more.
Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. For more information, visit dsosn.org.