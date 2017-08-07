Dozens screened after Clark County school employee dies of TB

Tests of 67 of the more than 100 people potentially exposed by the unidentified CCSD employee have come back negative for the highly infectious disease.

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A Clark County school employee died of tuberculosis in mid-July after potentially exposing 101 people to the highly contagious disease, the head of the Southern Nevada Health District said Monday.

Dr. Joseph Iser said he did not know if the employee was a teacher or staff member or what school was involved.

He said the individual died in a hospital but that he did not have the name of the facility.

“We haven’t been able to reach much of the family so we don’t know if the victim traveled out of country recently,” Iser said. He noted that often individuals with TB contract the disease from someone overseas or have been exposed to someone who got the disease in another country.

According to Iser, 74 of the 101 people determined to have had contact with the victim have been screened for the disease, which is often transmitted through coughing. Results of blood tests on 67 individuals were negative and results on the other seven expected shortly, he said.

Iser said four people who were exposed are known not be in the area. Health investigators are trying to contact them and more than than 20 others.

Iser said the investigation has been hampered by the fact that investigators could not talk with the patient with TB.

“By the time we found out about this person she was unable to speak,” Iser said.

Iser said hospitals have to inform the public health department if someone dies of TB. He said investigators then interview and test people that the infected person would have come in contact with and may have been at significant risk.

TB bacteria are spread through the air from one person to another, when people breathe in the bacteria and become infected, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is not spread by physical contact, sharing food or drink, touching bed linens or toilet seats, the CDC says.

When a person breathes in TB bacteria, the bacteria can settle in the lungs and begin to grow. From there, they can move through the blood to other parts of the body, such as the kidney, spine, and brain, it says.

The disease often can be cured by antibiotics.

