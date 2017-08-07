Dozens screened after female employee at Clark County school dies of TB

More than 100 people have been screened for the highly infectious disease after being potentially exposed by the unidentified woman at Fremont Middle School in Las Vegas, health and school officials say.

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A female employee at Fremont Middle School in Las Vegas died of tuberculosis in mid-July after potentially exposing more than 100 people to the highly contagious disease, school and public health officials said Monday.

Ann Schiller, the school’s principal, sent a phone message to parents on July 11 saying that “an individual at our school” had recently been diagnosed with an active case of tuberculosis. It said that public health officials would contact families “within the next few days” if their kids needed to be tested.

Lynn Row, the chief nurse for the Clark County School District, she said she could not confirm the victim’s name or title.

Dr. Joseph Iser, head of the Southern Nevada Health District, said the victim was an employee at the school at 1100 E St Louis Ave. who died in a hospital but that he did not have the name of the facility. He didn’t know if she was a teacher or a staff member.

He said the investigation has been hampered by the fact that investigators could not talk with the patient with TB.

‘She was unable to speak’

“By the time we found out about this person she was unable to speak,” Iser said.

“We haven’t been able to reach much of the family so we don’t know if the victim traveled out of country recently,” Iser said. He noted that often individuals with TB contract the disease from someone overseas or have been exposed to someone who got the disease in another country.

According to a statement by the health district, 114 people who had contact with the victim had been identified and screened for the disease, which is often transmitted through coughing. It was not clear from the statement whether other people remain to be tested.

Iser said earlier Monday that 67 individuals had tested negative and results on the seven others were expected shortly. He said four people who were exposed are not in the area.

Row she said the incident should not hinder the school’s ability to open as scheduled on Aug. 14. Over the summer, she noted, only staff has been on campus — and Fremont was closed the month of July.

“With any communicable disease, we follow Southern Nevada Health District guidance for testing follow-up and recommendations,” she said.

The school district does not mandate tuberculosis screening for students or employees.

Iser said hospitals have to inform the public health department if someone dies of TB. He said investigators then interview and test people that the infected person would have come in contact with and may have been at significant risk.

Bacteria spread through air

TB bacteria are spread through the air from one person to another, when people breathe in the bacteria and become infected, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is not spread by physical contact, sharing food or drink, touching bed linens or toilet seats, the CDC says.

When a person breathes in TB bacteria, the bacteria can settle in the lungs and begin to grow. From there, they can move through the blood to other parts of the body, such as the kidney, spine, and brain, it says.

The disease often can be cured by antibiotics.

According to the CDC, Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) is a vaccine for tuberculosis (TB) disease. While it is not widely used in the United States, where TB has been nearly eradicated, it is often given to infants and small children in other countries where TB is common.

The vaccine does not always protect people from getting TB.

The CDC says the vaccine should be considered for only very select people who meet specific criteria and in consultation with a TB expert.

In the U.S., the CDC recommends that the vaccine should only be considered for children who have a negative TB test and who are continually exposed to, and cannot be separated from, adults who are untreated or ineffectively treated for TB or have strains of the disease resistant to specific medications.

Contact Paul Harasim at pharasim@reviewjournal.com or 702 387-5273. Follow @paulharasim on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Amelia Pak-Harvey contributed to this report.