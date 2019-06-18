Early-bird registration party set for Las Vegas Great Santa Run

People run in the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Lewy Body Dementia conference opens June 24

Registration is open for the International Lewy Body Dementia Conference, which will be hosted by the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health from June 24-26 at Caesars Palace Conference Center. Susan Schneider Williams, widow of actor/comedian Robin Williams, who suffered from the disease, will give opening remarks at 8 a.m. June 24. The conference will have two tracks, a three-day CME-certified forum for researchers, clinicians and physicans, and a two-day forum for patients and caregivers. Fees vary for clinicians; for patients and caregivers, the cost is $200 for the first person, $100 for additional attendees. ccfcme.org/ilbdc19

Never too early to get ready for the Santa Run

Opportunity Village will host an early-bird registration launch party for the 15th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Fremont Street Experience. Special guests and performances are planned, as well as the unveiling of the 15th anniversary race medal, which was chosen in an online voting campaign. A limited-time registration price of $22 will be available for the race, which will run Dec. 7 in downtown Las Vegas. Online registration at that price will be available until June 30. lvsantarun.com

Neon Museum hosts hot yoga on the patio

The Neon Museum has announced its summer Hot Yoga in the Boneyard dates. Certified instructor Eileen Lorraine will lead the one-hour flowing vinyasa-style classes on the museum’s outdoor patio, which is shaded. Each class is from 7-8 p.m. and the cost is $18, or $10 for museum members. The dates are June 26, July 10 and 24, Aug. 7 and 21. Participants should bring water, a yoga mat and towel. neonmuseum.org/events, 702-387-6366

Agencies join forces for Pop-up Homeless Connect

Lutheran Social Services of Nevada and the Nevada Homeless Alliance will present a Pop-Up Project Homeless Connect from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at LSSN’s offices, 4323 Boulder Highway. Free services and resources include food distribution (including pet food); showers and haircuts; benefits, job and legal support; and information on housing, counseling and recovery.

Military moms can register for baby shower

Registration is open through June 20 for Operation Homefront’s Star-Spangled Babies baby shower for 100 military moms, which is planned from 1-3 p.m. June 22 at VFW Post 10047, 4337 Las Vegas Boulevard North. New and expectant moms must register for the event at operationhomefront.org.

