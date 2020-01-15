Easterseals Nevada rebrands as Capability Health & Human Services

The organization had been paying a fee since 2002 to use Easterseals’ name and logo.

Emsley Kersenbrock, age 2 1/2, plays during a ribbon-cutting event Tuesday to announce the rebranding of Capability Health & Human Services, which provides physical, speech and other therapies to young children as part of its early intervention program. (Photo courtesy of The Ferraro Group)

Christine Zack, president and CEO of Capability Health & Human Services, poses for a photo at a celebration Tuesday of the nonprofit's rebranding. (Photo courtesy of The Ferraro Group)

A 43-year-old nonprofit that provides services to people with disabilities has rebranded in an effort to keep more donations in Nevada.

Easterseals Nevada is now Capability Health & Human Services. The organization had been paying a fee since 2002 to use Easterseals’ name and logo. But money raised in Nevada by the national organization did not stay in Nevada, according to the Capability Health President and CEO Christine Zack.

The rebranding means that “program revenue and our fundraising dollars are being reinvested back in state programs and services and people,” she said.

The nonprofit, which has an annual budget of about $12 million, provides pediatric rehabilitation services, including an early intervention program for children ages 3 and under, Zack said. It also provides treatment for children of all ages at therapy clinics in Las Vegas and Reno.

“The earlier the intervention, the better the outcome,” said pediatrician Dr. Mario Jose Gaspar de Alba, a partner in the early prevention program and a member of the board of directors. “In younger children, their brain development is so rapid. … That’s the time you want to provide therapies. Even if they don’t make it to what we might consider normal or typical functioning, they’re going to be better off.”

The nonprofit’s aid includes enrichment and nursing services for adults in Southern Nevada, as well as initiatives related to assistive technology and independent living.

Capability Health also provides job services. It has partnered with Sephora, the beauty products retailer, to provide job training and opportunities at the company’s North Las Vegas distribution center.

“We believe that it is possible to structure career opportunities and training in such a way that adults of all abilities can be engaged at minimum wage and above,” Zack said.

Moving forward, the organization, which has about 1,000 clients, plans to place a greater emphasis on providing speech therapy, which Zack described as the “therapy most needed for children.”

“Getting in while that child is so young is so critical to reducing the number of adults who need our services,” she said.

