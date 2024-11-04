Emergency action suspends the license of Las Vegas psychiatrist

The Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners suspended the license of Dr. Hisbay Ali for initiating a sexual relationship with a patient and other allegations, the order states.

The Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners suspended a psychatrist's license last month and is holding a hearing about it today. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In an unusual move, a Nevada medical board immediately suspended the license of a Las Vegas psychiatrist for behavior it says risks the health and safety of the public.

In October, an investigative committee of the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners issued an order of summary suspension of the license of Dr. Hisbay Ali. The order states that Ali had initiated a sexual relationship with a patient and illegally prescribed a controlled substance to a second patient.

It also states that Ali failed to report to the board, as required by law, a domestic violence arrest in 2022 and a DUI arrest following a single-car accident in April of this year.

The investigative committee found “that the health, safety and welfare of the public is at imminent or continued risk of harm if Respondent (Ali) is permitted to continue practicing medicine,” the suspension order dated Oct. 11 states.

This type of emergency suspension is rare, said Sarah Bradley, the board’s deputy executive director.

“We’ve got to have basically an emergency situation, (where) if this person keeps practicing, we don’t think they can be safe,” she said.

Richard A. Schonfeld, Ali’s attorney, wrote in an email to the Review-Journal, “A summary suspension means that there was no hearing held where the allegations could be tested. Dr. Ali intends to address the allegations at the appropriate time and in the appropriate forum.”

The order states that in mid-March 2022, Ali had a sexual relationship with a patient. Before then, he texted her to initiate “an inappropriate conversation to seduce (her) into a sexual relationship with him.”

The patient attempted to end the sexual relationship, the order states. Ali “repeatedly sent text messages to her and threatened to show up at her residence.” She asked repeatedly to be left alone and ultimately told him she would call the police if he persisted. Still, he sent her letters and flowers, on one occasion delivering the flowers in person to her home, according to the order.

The board has scheduled a status hearing today on the case. After the meeting, the hearing officer will make a recommendation to the investigative committee on further action.

Ali, 43, was first licensed by the board in 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

