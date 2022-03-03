February marked the 4th deadliest month of the pandemic in Clark County

Last month, the highest number of COVID-19 deaths was reported since vaccinations became widely available.

February emerged as the fourth deadliest month of the pandemic in Clark County, with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths reported since vaccinations became widely available, public health data shows.

There were 544 deaths reported last month, far fewer than the 893 reported in January 2021 at the height of last winter’s surge, the most ever reported in a single month, according to a Review-Journal analysis of data from the Southern Nevada Health District.

However, February’s figure is comparable to the second- and third-highest tallies of 602 and 581 deaths reported in December 2020 and February 2021, respectively when the vast majority of the community had yet to be vaccinated. It’s slightly higher than the 526 deaths reported last August at the peak of last summer’s delta surge.

February’s fatalities during the omicron surge, which is associated with milder illness than the delta surge, speaks to the highly infectious nature of the latest dangerous coronavirus variant.

“When you infect 20,000 people instead of 2,000 people, you’re going to kill more people, even though the proportion of severity is lower, simply because you’re out there causing more infections,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

Omicron is “less severe than delta, but much more infectious and more likely to break through or escape previous immunity” from either vaccination or prior infection, said North Carolina State University professor Julie Swann, who analyzes pandemic trends.

Between Jan. 27 and Feb. 24, the health district reported 138 COVID-19 deaths in people who were fully vaccinated and 435 deaths – or 76 percent – in people who were not vaccinated.

Among the breakthrough deaths, 78 percent – or 108 – were in people ages 65 and older. Twenty-seven were in those ages 50 to 64, and three in those ages 25 to 49. There were none in younger people.

“The proportion of vaccinated deaths – breakthroughs – is inching up,” Schaffner said.“That’s for two reasons. The first is that we’re slowly but surely vaccinating a larger proportion of the population. But the other reason is that this virus will keep finding people who cannot respond optimally to the vaccine, particularly immunocompromised people.”

However, the number of COVID-19 deaths are expected to decline in a sustained manner, he said.

“We have to recognize that deaths are a lagging indicator, and they are usually the numbers that decline last,” Schaffner said. “First come the number of cases. Then come hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions.

“And then, the last metric that begins to decline — as it’s happening around the country — are deaths.”

