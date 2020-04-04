FEMA approves Nevada’s request for major disaster declaration

The declration allows the state to “unlock additional federal assistance programs for Nevadans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sisolak said in a statement posted Saturday on Twitter.

Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Saturday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved his request for a major disaster declaration for Nevada.

The declaration allows the state to “unlock additional federal assistance programs for Nevadans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sisolak said in a statement posted Saturday on Twitter.

Sisolak sent a letter Tuesday to President Donald Trump.

“I’m grateful for the President and federal government for their help, which will aid Nevada in responding and recovering effectively and efficiently from this disaster,” Sisolak said the Saturday statement.

Sisolak issued a declaration of emergency for the state March 12 — a step that’s required before requesting a major disaster declaration.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.