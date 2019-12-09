Fifth case of vaping-related illness reported in Clark County

The Southern Nevada Health District has confirmed a fifth case of lung injury associated with the use of e-cigarettes in a Clark County resident.

The Southern Nevada Health District says a fifth case of lung injury associated vaping has been confirmed in a Clark County resident. (Getty Images)

The Southern Nevada Health District has confirmed a fifth case of lung injury associated with the use of e-cigarettes in a Clark County resident.

The individual is over the age of 18. The five reported cases in Clark County include one individual under the age of 18 and two under the age of 20. The first case confirmed in Clark County was reported in September.

Among Clark County’s reported cases, one of the individuals reported using e-cigarettes with nicotine products only. Four of the individuals reported using products with THC — the substance in marijuana that creates the high. Three of the five also reported using CBD oils. All of the individuals reported purchasing or acquiring their products from different sources, including friends, retail outlets and through online purchases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified vitamin E acetate as a chemical of concern among people with lung injuries associated with e-cigarette or vaping product use. Recent CDC testing of samples of fluid collected from the lungs of 29 patients with such injuries from 10 states found vitamin E acetate in all the fluid samples. Vitamin E acetate is used as an additive in the production of e-cigarettes or vaping products. This was the first time the CDC has detected a potential chemical of concern in biologic samples from patients with these lung injuries.

“While it appears that vitamin E acetate is associated with these illnesses, there is still not enough evidence to rule out other chemicals of concern,” said Dr. Michael Johnson, director of the Community Health Division of the Southern Nevada Health District. “Other substances and products are still under investigation by the CDC, and there may be multiple factors contributing to this outbreak.

“We continue to recommend that people not use e-cigarettes and vaping products, particularly those from informal sources such as friends, family, or unlicensed dealers.”

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.