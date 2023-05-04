63°F
Health

‘Fight the Bite’ event aims to prevent mosquito-borne diseases

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2023 - 9:35 am
 
Updated May 4, 2023 - 10:23 am
Citing the wet weather conditions, local authorities are predicting an early and active mosquit ...
Citing the wet weather conditions, local authorities are predicting an early and active mosquito season. Mosquito bites can result in serious diseases such as the West Nile and Zika viruses. (Thinkstock)

Local authorities conducted a “Fight the Bite” media event Thursday to spotlight efforts to manage mosquitoes in the community.

Citing the wet weather conditions, authorities predicted an early and active mosquito season. Mosquito bites can result in serious diseases such as the West Nile and Zika viruses.

For decades, Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District have joined forces to manage mosquitoes in the Wetlands Park and throughout the county. They set traps to survey mosquito quantity, species and infected mosquitoes.

The event at Wetlands Park featured a mosquito-trapping demonstration. Officials also called on community members to help prevent mosquitoes and to take precautions to “fight the bite.”

