First case of polio-like illness confirmed in Southern Nevada

The Southern Nevada Health District says tests by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that a local child had been afflicted by the rare but serious condition that affects the spinal cord and can cause paralysis.

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Acute flaccid myelitis, a mysterious polio-like illness that can cause permanent paralysis and mostly affects children, has been confirmed in Nevada for the first time, the Southern Nevada Health District said Wednesday.

The federal government has counted 62 cases of the disease this year, a toll that now includes a child in Southern Nevada.

The district wouldn’t release information on the child or his or her condition, but said the disease, characterized by muscle weakness and paralysis, affects roughly one person in a million.

“It’s important to keep in mind this is a very rare disease,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, the health district’s chief medical officer and director of clinical services.

Still, it’s serious. Acute flaccid myelitis, also known as AFM, can cause permanent paralysis or respiratory failure in some patients, Leguen said.

There’s also no treatment for acute flaccid myelitis. Instead, patients often undergo physical therapy to try to regain strength and muscle movement.

Scientists don’t know what causes it, though viruses, environmental toxins and genetic disorders all could be play a role.

It commonly occurs as a complication following a viral infection, like the flu, Leguen said.

Physicians are currently required to report cases of acute flaccid myelitis to a government agency, so it’s likely cases have occurred in Nevada but passed under the radar, he said. The CDC has been investigating it since 2014, with reports showing the disease has peaked in the fall months in 2014, 2016 and now, 2018.

No one knows why the disease spikes and ebbs the way it does, Leguen said. And it’s frustrating.

“It’s really difficult to really create a preventative campaign to protect your children and the population against this,” he said, adding the disease isn’t contagious.

For that reason Leguen said that if a child was to be diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis it’s important for family members to reach out to family, friends and school officials to ensure that the patient isn’t shunned out of ignorance.

“Make sure that families and friends interact with this child so the child doesn’t feel isolated,” he said.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.