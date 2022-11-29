First flu deaths of season reported in Clark County

Local officials announced the first deaths from the flu in Clark County for the 2022-23 season.

The Southern Nevada Health District said Tuesday that two Clark County residents — a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s — died this month from complications from influenza.

“These deaths are a tragedy, and I offer my condolences to the families and friends of these women,” District Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen said in a press release.

For the week of Nov. 13-19, there were 67 flu-related hospitalizations, a 72 percent increase from the previous week, the health district said.

