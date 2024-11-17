56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Health

First US case of mpox variant reported in California

A social mobilizer washes up in preparation to help receive members of the community ahead of t ...
A social mobilizer washes up in preparation to help receive members of the community ahead of the launch of the mpox vaccination campaign at the General Hospital of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Oct. 5, 2024. (Aubin Mukoni/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
More Stories
A sign in front of the Food and Drug Administration building is seen on Dec. 10, 2020, in Silve ...
California farm recalls carrots after dozens of E. coli infections, 1 death
George Paprotny and his wife, Aimee, pose for a portrait as they hold a photo of their son Step ...
Hundreds are dead after succumbing to Las Vegas’ heat. Here are 3 of their stories
Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse speaks about heat-related deaths to the Review-Journal at th ...
Las Vegas is tallying more heat-related deaths. It’s still an undercount
People beat the heat with misters and shade at the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center in Las Ve ...
Is Southern Nevada prepared for another deadly summer? Here’s its plan
By Jenny Gold Los Angeles Times
November 17, 2024 - 10:43 am
 

LOS ANGELES — The first case in the U.S. of a more severe mpox variant has been confirmed in a person who had recently traveled to East Africa and was treated in San Mateo County, the California Department of Public Health announced Saturday.

The person diagnosed with the Clade I variant is isolating at home and recovering, while people who had close contact with the person are being notified by public health officials.

There is no evidence that the strain is spreading in California or the U.S, the California Department of Public Health said. The risk of contracting Clade I mpox in the U.S. remains low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A less severe variant known as Clade II continues to circulate in the U.S., including in Los Angeles and San Francisco — two of the epicenters of the last outbreak in 2022.

In Africa, a Clade I outbreak has been centered in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which had 6,169 confirmed cases and 25 deaths as of Oct. 6, according to the World Health Organization.

Two years ago, cases of Clade II mpox were rapidly increasing in cities across the globe, particularly in the U.S. While that strain of mpox was rarely deadly, officials declared a worldwide public health emergency in July 2022. In the months that followed, the spread of the virus steadily fell, though cases have never completely gone away.

In August 2024, the appearance of the more deadly Clade I variant once again prompted a global health alert.

Recent evidence, however, suggests that this Clade I outbreak may be causing less severe illness than previous ones, especially when patients get quality medical care, the CDC said. In the past, the strain resulted in death rates of 3% to 11%, but the death rate for this outbreak appears to be closer to 1% with good medical care.

Mpox belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox but causes milder symptoms such as fever, chills and body aches.

The symptoms for both types of mpox are similar, with more severe cases causing a rash on the hands, feet, chest, face, mouth or genitals. Both strains are transmitted by skin-to-skin or sexual contact.

The CDC recommends that at-risk people, such as men who have sex with men, take precautions, which include getting vaccinated, avoiding skin-to-skin contact with those who have a rash or sores that look like mpox, and washing their hands often.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues to recommend mpox vaccinations for some people, including men who have sex with men or transgender persons, those living with HIV and those who have had skin-to-skin or intimate contact with someone with suspected or confirmed mpox.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Regular exercise can help reduce blood pressure, a major risk factor for stroke. (Getty Images)
3 tips to reduce your risk of stroke
By Kenya Hunter The Associated Press

Stroke was the fourth-leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2023, according to the CDC. But up to 80 percent of strokes may be preventable.

Dietitians are often asked if bananas, because of their sweetness, are OK for diabetics. (Getty ...
Are bananas good for people with diabetes?
By Beth Ann Mayer Parade

Dietitians often field this question, especially in a diet culture that demonizes sweet stuff as a whole. Here’s what they say about bananas and diabetes.

MORE STORIES