Flu deaths in Las Vegas Valley rise to 18 this season

Three people, including a young child, died from the flu in Clark County in late February, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The most recent victims were a child age 4 or under; a person over 65 and another individual between ages 50 and 64, according to data released Friday.

Their deaths, which occurred between Feb. 17 and Feb. 23, bring this flu season’s death total to 18, the district said. By this time last season, 56 people had died from the flu, the report said.

Of the total deaths this year, two were ages 4 and under; two were between the ages of 5 and 17; two were between the ages of 25 to 49; and 12 were 50 and over, the report said.

It’s unusual for the flu to become deadly for people over 5 and under 65 unless they have pre-existing conditions that make them more vulnerable.

Flu season typically starts in October and runs through May.

Health officials recommend vaccination and hand-washing to avoid contracting the disease and advise those who feel like they’re getting sick to stay home from school and work to avoid spreading the disease.

