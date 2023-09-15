89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Health

Flu season is near. Find out where to get vaccines in valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2023 - 5:10 pm
 
Updated September 14, 2023 - 5:15 pm
Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flu vaccines will be available starting Monday at Southern Nevada Health District clinics.

The SNHD made the announcement via a news release Thursday.

“With flu viruses evolving each season, SNHD strongly recommends everyone ages 6 months and older receive their flu vaccination before this season’s flu viruses begin circulating in the community,” the SNHD stated. “Vaccines are provided at Health District public health centers by appointment, and appointments are available at snhd.info/immunizations or by calling -702-759-0850.

Flu vaccines will be available at:

— Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd.

— East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 2950 E. Bonanza Road

— Fremont Public Health Center, 2830 E. Fremont St.

— Henderson Public Health Center, 220. E. Horizon Drive, Suites, A & C, Henderson

— Mesquite Public Health Center/Jimmie Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St., Suites, 3&4, Mesquite

— El Mercado at Boulevard Mall, Suite 208-210, 3528 S. Maryland Pkwy.

The district said it getting the vaccine is especially important for those at higher risk of developing serious complications from the flu. This includes people 65 years of age and older, as well as people with underlying medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease and compromised immune systems. It is also important to protect people more likely to be exposed to both flu and COVID-19, including health care workers and essential workers who interact frequently with the public.

A complete list of people at higher risk is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov/flu/highrisk/index.htm.

“Adults who get the flu vaccine can significantly reduce their risk of being admitted to the hospital with flu,” said District Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen. “We recommend everyone get their flu vaccine to avoid getting sick and spreading the virus to others.”

It is best to get vaccinated before flu viruses begin spreading in the community because it takes about two weeks after vaccination for the antibodies to develop and provide protection against the flu. However, people can be vaccinated anytime during flu season.

Flu vaccines can be administered at the same time as other vaccines, including the COVID-19 and RSV vaccines.

The updated COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots are not yet available at SNHD clinics; an announcement will be made when they are. People should follow the recommended schedule for all vaccines and refer to current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

The intranasal flu vaccine (LAIV4) vaccine is not currently available at SNHD clinics. For more information about SNHD public health center hours, locations and available services go to southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/about-us/maps. For more information about flu, visit the CDC’s Influenza (Flu) or SNHD’s Seasonal Flu websites.

During the 2022-2023 flu season, the severity of respiratory illness activity in Clark County ranged from minimal to moderate. There were 50 deaths and 874 hospitalizations associated specifically with influenza in the season. These numbers far exceeded the 2021-2022 flu season, during which 13 deaths and 411 hospitalizations were recorded.

Flu surveillance in Clark County for the 2023-2024 influenza season begins Oct. 1 and runs through May 18. The weekly Influenza Surveillance Snapshot and Influenza Report by Age Group will be available on SNHD’s website.

MOST READ
1
Hotel room rates for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend plummet
Hotel room rates for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend plummet
2
Driver’s license, Social Security numbers ‘copied,’ Caesars tells SEC
Driver’s license, Social Security numbers ‘copied,’ Caesars tells SEC
3
Hacker group threatens MGM Resorts if ‘deal is not reached’
Hacker group threatens MGM Resorts if ‘deal is not reached’
4
MLB sets date to vote on A’s Las Vegas relocation, source says
MLB sets date to vote on A’s Las Vegas relocation, source says
5
Russian hackers claim MGM Resorts breach, irritating visitors
Russian hackers claim MGM Resorts breach, irritating visitors
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Your overall exercise plan should include aerobic fitness, strength training, core exercises, b ...
7 benefits of regular physical activity
By Laurel Kelly Mayo Clinic News Network

A well-rounded fitness training program is essential, and it can lead to a healthier, happier you.

The CDC strongly recommends flu and COVID vaccines for everyone 6 months and older. (Getty Images)
Is it OK to get flu, COVID and RSV shots at same time?
By Kimberly Cataudella The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.)

We’ve just entered flu season, and doctors recommend getting vaccinated to protect against severe illness. The same goes for safeguarding against COVID and RSV.

 
FDA approves updated COVID-19 vaccines for fall
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

The agency is hoping to blunt any surge in COVID-19 cases or hospitalizations as part of a shift to treating the vaccine like getting a yearly flu shot.

Medicare will pay for a second opinion if your current doctor has recommended surgery or some o ...
Savvy Senior: Does Medicare cover second opinions?
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Getting a second medical opinion from another doctor is a smart idea that may offer you a fresh perspective and additional treatment options.

Michelle Yeoh accepts the best actress Oscar for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at ...
Intuition tells Michelle Yeoh, 61, she’s in her prime
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“You are the one who leads the whole process of your life,” the Oscar winner declares. “You need to listen to what’s inside you.”

More stories
Is it OK to get flu, COVID and RSV shots at same time?
Is it OK to get flu, COVID and RSV shots at same time?
A guide to the 3 types of vaccines that will be available this fall
A guide to the 3 types of vaccines that will be available this fall
FDA approves updated COVID-19 vaccines for fall
FDA approves updated COVID-19 vaccines for fall
FDA approves latest COVID vaccines: What happens next?
FDA approves latest COVID vaccines: What happens next?
New COVID variant not in Southern Nevada yet, wastewater data shows
New COVID variant not in Southern Nevada yet, wastewater data shows
3 cases of Legionnaires’ disease investigated at Las Vegas hotels
3 cases of Legionnaires’ disease investigated at Las Vegas hotels