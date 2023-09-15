Flu season is near. Find out where to get vaccines in valley

The district said getting the vaccine is especially important for those at higher risk of developing serious complications from the flu.

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flu vaccines will be available starting Monday at Southern Nevada Health District clinics.

The SNHD made the announcement via a news release Thursday.

“With flu viruses evolving each season, SNHD strongly recommends everyone ages 6 months and older receive their flu vaccination before this season’s flu viruses begin circulating in the community,” the SNHD stated. “Vaccines are provided at Health District public health centers by appointment, and appointments are available at snhd.info/immunizations or by calling -702-759-0850.

Flu vaccines will be available at:

— Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd.

— East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 2950 E. Bonanza Road

— Fremont Public Health Center, 2830 E. Fremont St.

— Henderson Public Health Center, 220. E. Horizon Drive, Suites, A & C, Henderson

— Mesquite Public Health Center/Jimmie Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St., Suites, 3&4, Mesquite

— El Mercado at Boulevard Mall, Suite 208-210, 3528 S. Maryland Pkwy.

The district said it getting the vaccine is especially important for those at higher risk of developing serious complications from the flu. This includes people 65 years of age and older, as well as people with underlying medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease and compromised immune systems. It is also important to protect people more likely to be exposed to both flu and COVID-19, including health care workers and essential workers who interact frequently with the public.

A complete list of people at higher risk is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov/flu/highrisk/index.htm.

“Adults who get the flu vaccine can significantly reduce their risk of being admitted to the hospital with flu,” said District Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen. “We recommend everyone get their flu vaccine to avoid getting sick and spreading the virus to others.”

It is best to get vaccinated before flu viruses begin spreading in the community because it takes about two weeks after vaccination for the antibodies to develop and provide protection against the flu. However, people can be vaccinated anytime during flu season.

Flu vaccines can be administered at the same time as other vaccines, including the COVID-19 and RSV vaccines.

The updated COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots are not yet available at SNHD clinics; an announcement will be made when they are. People should follow the recommended schedule for all vaccines and refer to current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

The intranasal flu vaccine (LAIV4) vaccine is not currently available at SNHD clinics. For more information about SNHD public health center hours, locations and available services go to southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/about-us/maps. For more information about flu, visit the CDC’s Influenza (Flu) or SNHD’s Seasonal Flu websites.

During the 2022-2023 flu season, the severity of respiratory illness activity in Clark County ranged from minimal to moderate. There were 50 deaths and 874 hospitalizations associated specifically with influenza in the season. These numbers far exceeded the 2021-2022 flu season, during which 13 deaths and 411 hospitalizations were recorded.

Flu surveillance in Clark County for the 2023-2024 influenza season begins Oct. 1 and runs through May 18. The weekly Influenza Surveillance Snapshot and Influenza Report by Age Group will be available on SNHD’s website.