Health

Flu shot clinics planned in October

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2020 - 3:19 pm
 

The Southern Nevada Health District is holding no-cost flu vaccine clinics at area high schools beginning Wednesday.

Vaccines will be available for adults and children, 6 months and older. The clinics will offer 200 doses on a first-come, first-served basis, and no appointments are necessary.

The clinics are scheduled for:

Wednesday, 1-5 p.m. — Cimarron Memorial High School, 2301 N. Tenaya Way

Oct. 21, 1-5 p.m. — Valley High School, 2839 Burnham Ave.

Nov. 4, 1-5 p.m. — Silverado High School, 1650 Silver Hawk Ave.

The health district said in a news release that it is encouraging flu vaccinations to help ensure medical resources are conserved and the health care system is not overtaxed as the response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The flu vaccine is recommended for those at higher risk of developing serious complications from the flu, according to the health district. Many of the people at a high risk of complications from the flu are also at high risk of complications from COVID-19.

This includes people 65 years and older and those with underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease and compromised immune systems.

For more information, call the health district at 702-759-0850.

For more information on the flu and resources, go to the Centers for Disease Control website, cdc.gov/flu.

