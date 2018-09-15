Health

Food is Art, Lunch & Learn events in Las Vegas

September 15, 2018 - 4:23 pm
 

Food is Art event a benefit for local ALS chapter

The ALS Association’s Nevada chapter will host its annual Food is Art event from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Keep Memory Alive Events Center at 888 Bonneville Ave. Guests can sample dishes from 12 resturants and enjoy music and a silent auction. Tickets are $200 each or 10 for $2,000. For tickets, contact the chapter at 702-777-0500.

Blood donors can get passes to PGA Tour event

United Blood Services is giving away two free one-day entries to the Shriners Hospitals for Children’s Open PGA Tour to those who donate blood to the organization during September. Donations will be accepted at all United Blood Services’ locations in Southern Nevada, including Henderson and Las Vegas. To schedule set an appointment or find a location near you, visit bloodhero.com.

Senior center to host picnic, health fair

The Doolittle Senior Center will host a picnic and health fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 27 at Doolittle Park, 1930 North J St. The center encourages guests to bring blankets or lawn chairs for a day of music, games and health information. Cost to attend is $6.

Vegas Strong Motorcycle Run registration is open

Registration is open for the Vegas Strong Motorcycle Run and After Party, which will kick off at 9 a.m. Sept. 29 at Las Vegas Harley-Davidson, 5191 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The event, which will benefit the Injured Police Officers Fund and Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation, is sponsored by Southern Nevada Harley dealers. Registration is $58 per person and includes a Vegas Strong T-shirt, pin, bandanna, poker chip and access to the after party, which will feature live music, food, drinks and giveaways. vegasstrongride.eventbrite.com

Eat at Sweet Tomatoes, help fight hunger

Sweet Tomatoes, which has three locations in the valley, has partnered with Feeding America and Three Square food bank to launch the Better Neighbor Project. Guests who dine at any location can donate $1 to provide 10 meals for those struggling with hunger. The event is being held during Hunger Action Month. The restaurant company’s goal is to raise $300,000 for Feeding America. sweettomatoes.com/feedingamerica

Lunch & Learn series meets Wednesdays

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., hosts the Lunch & Learn Educational Series from noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in September. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided. This week’s program is “Caring for the Caregivers.”

Submit event information at health@reviewjournal.com.

ad-high_impact_4
Life
The Meadows School founding kindergarten teacher retires after 34 years at the school
Linda Verbon, founder of the The Meadows School's kindergarten program and the first faculty member hired at the school, retired in the spring after 34 years at The Meadows. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kids become firefighters at Fire Station 98 open house
Henderson residents wore fire hats, learned about CPR and met firefighters at the Fire Station 98 open house Saturday, August 11, 2018. (Marcus Villagran Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
People from all over the world attend RollerCon 2018
RollerCon 2018 is a five-day convention focused on the roller derby community and culture at Westgate in Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Camp Broadway teaches kids how to sing and dance
The Smith Center's seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn musical theater skills from industry professionals over a five-day period. Marcus Villagran/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @brokejournalist
Las Vegas police officer on being PETA's Sexiest Vegan Next Door
Las Vegas police officer David Anthony talks vegan lifestyle and how he feels about being voted PETA's sexiest Vegan next door from his home on Monday, July 9, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
'NO H8' Campaign comes to Las Vegas
Hundreds of locals participate in the NO H8 campaign founded by Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley as a response to Proposition 8, a California ban on same-sex marriage. The campaign has since evolved to represent equal treatment for all. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Star Wars and Golden Knights mashup at downtown art shop
Star Wars and Vegas Golden Knights fans attend the Boba Fett Golden Knight Paint Class at The Bubblegum Gallery in Las Vegas, Friday, June 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Bark-Andre Furry meets Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog
Two of NHL's furriest fans met at the Forum Shops in Caesars Palace on Tuesday, June 18, 2018, in Las Vegas. Vegas Golden Knights superfan Bark-Andre Furry and Washington Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog shared a plate of meatballs and spaghetti with help from Logan, "The Girl with the Hat." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Health
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Health Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like