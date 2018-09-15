Food is Art, Lunch & Learn events in Las Vegas

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, designed by architect Frank Gehry, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Food is Art event a benefit for local ALS chapter

The ALS Association’s Nevada chapter will host its annual Food is Art event from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Keep Memory Alive Events Center at 888 Bonneville Ave. Guests can sample dishes from 12 resturants and enjoy music and a silent auction. Tickets are $200 each or 10 for $2,000. For tickets, contact the chapter at 702-777-0500.

Blood donors can get passes to PGA Tour event

United Blood Services is giving away two free one-day entries to the Shriners Hospitals for Children’s Open PGA Tour to those who donate blood to the organization during September. Donations will be accepted at all United Blood Services’ locations in Southern Nevada, including Henderson and Las Vegas. To schedule set an appointment or find a location near you, visit bloodhero.com.

Senior center to host picnic, health fair

The Doolittle Senior Center will host a picnic and health fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 27 at Doolittle Park, 1930 North J St. The center encourages guests to bring blankets or lawn chairs for a day of music, games and health information. Cost to attend is $6.

Vegas Strong Motorcycle Run registration is open

Registration is open for the Vegas Strong Motorcycle Run and After Party, which will kick off at 9 a.m. Sept. 29 at Las Vegas Harley-Davidson, 5191 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The event, which will benefit the Injured Police Officers Fund and Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation, is sponsored by Southern Nevada Harley dealers. Registration is $58 per person and includes a Vegas Strong T-shirt, pin, bandanna, poker chip and access to the after party, which will feature live music, food, drinks and giveaways. vegasstrongride.eventbrite.com

Eat at Sweet Tomatoes, help fight hunger

Sweet Tomatoes, which has three locations in the valley, has partnered with Feeding America and Three Square food bank to launch the Better Neighbor Project. Guests who dine at any location can donate $1 to provide 10 meals for those struggling with hunger. The event is being held during Hunger Action Month. The restaurant company’s goal is to raise $300,000 for Feeding America. sweettomatoes.com/feedingamerica

Lunch & Learn series meets Wednesdays

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., hosts the Lunch & Learn Educational Series from noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in September. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided. This week’s program is “Caring for the Caregivers.”

