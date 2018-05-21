Forum Shops to present Yoga for a Cure

Shoppers walk the halls of the Forum Shops on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at Caesars Palace hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Galleria mall plans Senior Health & Fitness Day event

Galleria at Sunset in Henderson will celebrate the 25th anniversary of National Senior Health & Fitness Day on May 30 with a Sun Striders Poker Walk inside the mall. The event will begin with check-in at 9 a.m. in the Center Court and run through 1 p.m. It will feature fitness and education stations around the mall, prizes for best poker hands each hour and the chance at the grand prize, a $500 Galleria shopping spree. Nationally, an estimated 100,000 older adults are expected to take part in physical, nutrition and preventive care activities.

Medical Society plans fundraiser, awards

The Clark County Medical Society will hold its 64th annual board installation and awards ceremony on June 2 at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455 Paradise Road. A cocktail reception and silent auction will begin at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and ceremonies at 7. Proceeds from the auction will be donated to the society’s Scholarship Fund. Tickets for nonmembers are $200. Group packages are available. Register at clarkcountymedical.org/dinner.

Coffee shops hosting Heroes at Heart benefit

Las Vegas outlets of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will honor local first responders through July 8 with their Heroes at Heart campaign. Stores will donate $1 from each in-store purchase of the special edition Heroes at Heart coffee and tea blends to the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation. Customers can also purchase the limited edition blends and donate them directly to local fire departments. coffeebeanlv.com

Forum Shops roll out mats for Yoga for a Cure

The Forum Shops at Caesars is teaming up with retailer Lululemon to present Yoga for a Cure, a fundraiser that benefits Susan G. Komen Nevada, beginning with check-in at 7:30 a.m. June 2 at the Reflecting Pool. The one-hour yoga session, instructed by Paul Benedict, will begin at 8:30 a.m. All proceeds will go to Komen. General admission tickets are $15, and $40 for VIP. fsyogaforacure.splashthat.com

Lunch & Learn series meets Wednesdays

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., hosts the Lunch & Learn Educational Series from noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in May. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided. This week’s program is “Sleep Apnea: A Growing Epidemic,” and will address the importance of getting screened for the disorder and its effect on memory.

Submit event information at health@reviewjournal.com.