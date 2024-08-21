105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Health

Foundation offers free mental health services for immigrant communities in North Las Vegas

Dr. Norma Ramirez during an interview at The Immigrant Home Foundation, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, ...
Dr. Norma Ramirez during an interview at The Immigrant Home Foundation, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dr. Norma Ramirez at The Immigrant Home Foundation, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Danie ...
Dr. Norma Ramirez at The Immigrant Home Foundation, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dr. Norma Ramirez at The Immigrant Home Foundation, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Danie ...
Dr. Norma Ramirez at The Immigrant Home Foundation, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The Las Vegas Athletic Club at 2655 S. Maryland Parkway is seen Monday, May 20, 2024, in Las Ve ...
Las Vegas gym operator closes pools
Retired Chief Master Sgt. Nikki Owens speaks on her role as the deputy director during an inter ...
Robust partnership based at UMC benefits Air Force, health of locals
Regulars at Red Rock Climbing Center range in age from children to 70-somethings, according to ...
Indoor climbing challenges novices, old hands alike
"It turns out a lot of people have a low risk for heart attack and stroke over 10 years but a h ...
New tool more accurately calculates cardiovascular risk
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2024 - 1:28 pm
 

Psychologist Norma Ramirez can see the effects of therapy in the physical appearance of her patients.

“You can even see it as they’re coming through the process where their appearance changes. They start to look more lively and with more energy. They report that they feel more confident in themselves and that they feel prepared to continue with their life in a way that they hadn’t felt before,” she told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Ramirez, born in Mexico and raised in Las Vegas, is a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient — better known as DACA — and in March, she partnered with The Immigrant Home Foundation to implement a program that provides free therapy services and immigration mental health evaluations to North Las Vegas residents over the age of 18.

DACA is an Obama-era program that provides work permits for immigrant youth that were brought to the United States as children and protects them from deportation.

The population of North Las Vegas, where the foundation is located, is 42 percent Hispanic, according to census data, a population that has historically not been able to access mental health services, Ramirez said.

More than one in five Latino adults have a mental health condition, according to the 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. But as compared with the 52 percent of non-Hispanic white people who have received mental health services, only 36 percent of Hispanic and Latino Americans have received services.

There are both financial and behavioral barriers to service, including the large number of uninsured people in the Latino community, as well as racism and discrimination, according to a news release about the program.

Ramirez offers 12, 50-minute therapy sessions designed to help her clients deal with sadness, worry, grief, loss, irritability, relationship issues and trauma. She has served 10 clients so far, the majority of which have reported that the process has changed their lives, Ramirez said.

Instead of typical therapy, people with existing immigration cases can opt to choose a one-time immigration mental health evaluation to help their case. For immigration programs like the U nonimmigrant visa (typically known as a U Visa), which are set aside for immigrants who have been victims of crimes and have suffered physical or mental abuse, a mental health evaluation can be required to prove the latter. Mental abuse, Ramirez said, can be difficult to prove.

Ramirez’s clinical interviews go through a person’s history and focus on how they were affected, a service that typically costs up to $2,000.

“People tend to minimize their experience,” she said, noting that this was especially common among men. “My job is to create a safe enough space for them to be able to open up.”

This program is temporary, and aims to create a foundation for people to learn how to regulate themselves and talk about what they have been through, Ramirez told the Review-Journal. Eventually, she hopes to expand the program and continue it. She also hopes to connect with UNLV to make it a practicum where graduate students can work.

Ramirez has worked at The Immigrant Home Foundation since the program started in March, but her relationship with the organization started years ago.

She emigrated from Mexico and was undocumented most of her life until she became a DACA recipient in 2012. The more she learned about immigration services, she said she noticed a lack of therapy resources and long waitlists for that community, which influenced her desire to do such work.

But Ramirez never experienced therapy herself, and said she definitely could have benefited from a program like this one. Now, she is grateful to give back.

“It’s an honor for them to be able to trust me, and for us to work together and be in spaces in their lives that have so much vulnerability, and to work together in a way that there’s this confidence that develops,” she said.

The deadline for typical services has passed, but people can join the waiting list by calling 702-889-4431. Immigration evaluations are still open.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip headliner dies at 72
Las Vegas Strip headliner dies at 72
2
70 people to lose jobs as Strip restaurant closes
70 people to lose jobs as Strip restaurant closes
3
North Las Vegas is seeing one of the largest industrial booms in the nation
North Las Vegas is seeing one of the largest industrial booms in the nation
4
Metro officer arrested on child abuse charge slapped his 4-year-old, police say
Metro officer arrested on child abuse charge slapped his 4-year-old, police say
5
LETTER: Here’s why Kamala Harris hasn’t faced the press
LETTER: Here’s why Kamala Harris hasn’t faced the press
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Las Vegas Athletic Club at 2655 S. Maryland Parkway is seen Monday, May 20, 2024, in Las Ve ...
Las Vegas gym operator closes pools
By / RJ

Representatives of the Las Vegas Athletic Clubs said they are still meeting with health officials to determine a compromise on lifeguarding policies.

Regulars at Red Rock Climbing Center range in age from children to 70-somethings, according to ...
Indoor climbing challenges novices, old hands alike
By Natalie Burt | Special / RJ

Testing your skills at a climbing gym can be a fun option as Southern Nevada’s summer heat continues limiting outdoor activity.

A walk-in bathtub can be a terrific option for mobility-challenged seniors. (Getty Images)
Savvy Senior: How to choose a walk-in bathtub
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

For mobility challenged seniors, a walk-in bathtub can be a terrific option because they’re much easier to get into and out of than a standard tub.

 
What caregivers need to know about hospice treatment
By Toni King Toni Says

Hospice is a subject that many caregivers may not fully understand. Many wait too long to discuss this type of care with their loved one’s doctor.

 
Lunch box hacks to get your kids to eat everything
By Lisa MarcAurele Food Drink Life

These clever tricks will make lunchtime easier, ensuring your kids are fueled up and ready to tackle the day ahead.

MORE STORIES