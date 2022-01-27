Free at-home COVID tests begin arriving in Las Vegas

The tests first became available to order through the federal government last week.

Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests, a day before the site was scheduled to launch.

Free at-home COVID-19 tests that became available through the federal government last week have begun arriving in the Las Vegas Valley.

President Joe Biden’s administration launched the website, COVIDtests.gov, on Jan. 18.

According to the site, every household in the U.S. is eligible for four free at-home tests, which are expected to ship in seven to 12 days. The site also says that private health insurance plans will cover the cost of up to eight over-the-counter at-home tests each month for each person on an insurance plan.

If residents of multi-unit apartment buildings or dormitories have trouble placing orders, they can file a service request through the USPS or call 1-800-275-8777 for assistance.

The website recommends that anyone who tests positive with an at-home test follow the latest CDC guidelines for isolation and anyone who tests negative test again 24 hours later to confirm the result.

Tests can be ordered online at COVIDtests.gov or over the phone at 1-800-232-0233 from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST, seven days a week. There is also a Disability Information and Access Line at 1-888-677-1199 to help people with disabilities place their orders from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST, Monday through Friday.

