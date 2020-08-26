Free coronavirus testing available on in Henderson on three dates

The city of Henderson and the Southern Nevada Health District will offer free coronavirus testing on three dates over the next two weeks.

An electron microscope image shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. ( National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility/National Institutes of Health via AP)

Free coronavirus testing will be available in Henderson on three dates over the next two weeks.

The testing site is located at Heritage Park Senior Facility, 300 S. Racetrack Road, and will be open Thursday. Testing will also be available Sept. 4 and Sept. 11. The site will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on days of operation.

Appointments for tests must be scheduled. To set up an appointment, visit cityofhenderson.com/COVID19/testing.

“Widespread testing remains the community’s best defense to limit the spread of COVID-19 and increases our ability to identify and provide proper treatment to all who have been exposed to the virus or are experiencing symptoms,” Mayor Debra March said in a statement. “Providing a COVID-19 testing location for Henderson residents using our allocation of Coronavirus Relief Funds is one of our top priorities for protecting our most vulnerable residents and mitigating the virus’ impact on the community.”

Patients do not have to be Henderson residents to get a test.

People experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will have a separate entry and exit to the testing site. Nasal swab tests will be self-administered. All ages may be tested.

Those who sign up for a test must bring a valid photo ID, practice social distancing and wear a face covering. Insurance is not required.

Positive test results will be provided directly to patients by the Southern Nevada Health District.

