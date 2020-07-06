Free coronavirus testing offered Thursday in Laughlin

Laughlin residents may get tested for the coronavirus on a first-come, first-serve basis Thursday at Laughlin Junior/Senior High School, according to Clark County.

Clark County fireman Eddie Galaz, left, and Nevada National Guard Sgt. combat medic Steve Sanson demonstrate a walk-up COVID-19 test at the new appointment-only testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station hotel-casino in North Las Vegas on Monday, June 22, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The free testing offered by the county and Southern Nevada Health District will occur from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school, 1900 Cougar Drive. Participants must bring identification and wear face masks.

There had been 18 positive cases in Laughlin as of Sunday, according to the health district.

“We are pleased to provide this additional opportunity for Clark County residents in Laughlin to get tested for COVID-19,” said Commissioner Michael Naft, whose district includes Laughlin, in a statement. “It is important that as many people as possible, in all parts of our community, have access to testing so that we can continue to gather factual, science-based data.”

The county and University Medical Center continue to offer drive-thru and walk-up testing, by appointment only and with no out-of-pocket costs, at the Texas Station parking garage in North Las Vegas and UNLV’s Tropicana parking garage next to the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Appointments for those sites may be made at www.umcsn.com or by calling UMC at 702-383-2619.

For other testing events sponsored by the health district, visit https://www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/covid-19-testing-sites. For general questions about the coronavirus, call the health district’s information line at 702-759-4636.

