Free dental care for children ages 3 to 21 in Las Vegas this week

In partnership with Nevada Health Centers, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas will host the fourth annual Smarts Smiles Dental Care Fair from Tuesday through Thursday at the House, 2323 Potosi St., Las Vegas.

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will offer affordable pediatric dental care at two Nevada Health Centers locations. (Nevada Health Centers)

Appointments available for three-day dental clinic

In partnership with Nevada Health Centers, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas will host the fourth annual Smarts & Smiles Dental Care Fair from Tuesday through Thursday at the House, 2323 Potosi St., Las Vegas. The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, a mobile dental unit, will be staffed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Appointments are being taken for those ages 3 to 21; dental services will be provided for insured and uninsured patients. Free backpacks filled with school supplies, vision screenings and children’s activity books and snacks will be available. To schedule an appointment, call 702-597-3898.

Ackerman Center to open Speech Therapy Suite

The UNLV Medicine Ackerman Autism Center, in conjunction with Grant a Gift Autism Foundation, will celebrate the grand opening of the center’s Speech Therapy Suite from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the center, 630 S. Rancho Drive, Suite D. The expansion’s goal is to help those with autism communicate both verbally and nonverbally. The event will also kick off the Granting Hope Campaign, a fundraising effort for an expansion that would help reduce the number of people on the wait list for services in Nevada. grantagiftautismfoundation.org

Free immunization clinics for children, teens

In conjunction with SilverSummit Healthplan, FirstMed Health and Wellness Centers will host free back-to-school immunization clinics on Saturday at 3343 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, and Aug. 11 at 3940 N. Martin Luther King Blvd, North Las Vegas. Each clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and available on a first-come, first-served basis for Medicaid eligible, uninsured or underinsured children and adolescents. fmhwc.org

Lunch & Learn series meets Wednesdays

Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., hosts the Lunch & Learn Educational Series from noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in July. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided. This week’s program is “Solutions for the Hearing and Sight Impaired,” which will provide information on free state and federal telephone equipment and captioning resources, along with the Talking Book program.

Hot yoga in the Boneyard on Saturday afternoons

The Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North, continues hosting 60-minute hot yoga classes led by certified instructor Eileen Lorraine from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturdays this summer in the Boneyard. Classes are scheduled for July 28, and Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25. Each class is $18, or $10 for Neon Museum members. Guests should bring water and mats. neonmuseum.org/events.

Submit event information at health @reviewjournal.com.