Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing location to open this weekend

Kenneth Williams, right, verifies the information of Tanya Flanagan before administering a COVID-19 test at the Texas Station drive-thru testing location, Jan. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, so do the testing sites.

Beginning Saturday, a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be added to the valley. The city of Las Vegas is partnering with Northshore Clinical Labs to provide the new testing site.

The free testing will be Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive.

“With the current surge in cases, I have been working to add testing locations in the city and I want to thank Northshore Clinical Labs for working with us on this site,” Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman said. “It is conveniently located and I hope those in need of a test take advantage of this free opportunity.”

While no appointments are needed, those who are interested in getting tested can speed up the process by preregistering here. Every person, whether adult or minor, needs to be individually registered. Upon arriving to the test site, they will be asked to provide their confirmation number.

This site is expected to be open for the next several weekends. For additional testing sites, visit the Southern Nevada Health District testing page.