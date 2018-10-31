Free flu shots and dental care at Las Vegas health festival

The nonprofit Nevada Health Centers will offer the services on Saturday at the Martin Luther King Health Center in Las Vegas.

Nevada Health Centers will provide free flu shots, health screenings, sports physicals and dental care for children at its Fall Health Festival on Saturday.

The nonprofit will offer the services at the Martin Luther King Health Center at 1799 Mount Mariah Drive in Las Vegas. The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., also will feature Zumba dance classes, food, face painting and entertainment.

Mammograms will also be available by appointment by calling 877-581-6266. Women 40 and older don’t require a referral, but should bring a photo ID and insurance card. The uninsured may qualify for a free mammogram, a news release said.

Dental appointments can be scheduled by calling 702-597-3898.

Though the services are free, Nevada Health Centers is asking attendees to bring a new pair of socks to donate to the organization’s sock drive for the homeless.

More information can be found at nvhealthcenters.org or by calling 800-787-2568.

