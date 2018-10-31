Health

Free flu shots and dental care at Las Vegas health festival

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2018 - 5:03 pm
 

Nevada Health Centers will provide free flu shots, health screenings, sports physicals and dental care for children at its Fall Health Festival on Saturday.

The nonprofit will offer the services at the Martin Luther King Health Center at 1799 Mount Mariah Drive in Las Vegas. The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., also will feature Zumba dance classes, food, face painting and entertainment.

Mammograms will also be available by appointment by calling 877-581-6266. Women 40 and older don’t require a referral, but should bring a photo ID and insurance card. The uninsured may qualify for a free mammogram, a news release said.

Dental appointments can be scheduled by calling 702-597-3898.

Though the services are free, Nevada Health Centers is asking attendees to bring a new pair of socks to donate to the organization’s sock drive for the homeless.

More information can be found at nvhealthcenters.org or by calling 800-787-2568.

ad-high_impact_4
Life
Interfaith Amigos speak in Las Vegas
Celebrity photographer dedicates dance book to Las Vegas shooting victims
Behind the scenes with local celebrity photographer Jerry Metellus as he talks about his Dance For Vegas coffee book dedicated to the 58 victims of the October 1 shooting. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Dreamsickle Kids Foundation founder Gina Glass talks awareness
Gina Glass, 35, founded Dreamsickle Kids Foundation to raise awareness for sickle cell disease in Nevada. (Jessie Bekker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows School founding kindergarten teacher retires after 34 years at the school
Linda Verbon, founder of the The Meadows School's kindergarten program and the first faculty member hired at the school, retired in the spring after 34 years at The Meadows. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kids become firefighters at Fire Station 98 open house
Henderson residents wore fire hats, learned about CPR and met firefighters at the Fire Station 98 open house Saturday, August 11, 2018. (Marcus Villagran Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Health
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Health Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like