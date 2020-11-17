77°F
Health

Free flu shots available Saturday at east Las Vegas high school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2020 - 1:09 pm
 
In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Southern Nevada Health District will offer free flu vaccines Saturday at Eldorado High School in east Las Vegas with no appointment necessary.

The flu clinic is set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to adults and children older than 6 months. Eldorado is at 1139 N. Linn Lane.

The health district plans another clinic from 1-5 p.m. Dec. 2 at Centennial High School, W. Centennial Parkway, in northwest Las Vegas.

“It is especially important for those at higher risk of developing serious complications from the flu,” the district said in a statement. “Many of the people at higher risk of complications from the flu are also at higher risk of complications from COVID-19. This includes people 65 years of age and older, people with underlying medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, compromised immune systems, and Blacks and Hispanics who are already disproportionately impacted by chronic diseases.”

For more information and flu resources, visit cdc.gov/flu.

To make an appointment for a flu vaccine at health district clinics, call 702-759-0850.

Contact Jannelle Calderon at jcalderon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NewsyJan on Twitter.

