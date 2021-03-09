Free flu shots available Saturday at Las Vegas health expo

Federal, state and local health experts recommend that everyone 6 months of age and older get the flu vaccine every year.

Free flu shots will be available Saturday at the Spring Into Wellness Health Expo.

The event, presented by Immunize Nevada and the Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club, is free and open to the public. It will feature health and wellness information and presentations, vendors and food trucks, senior services, live Hawaiian music, raffle prizes and giveaways, a hula hoop contest and more.

No insurance is needed to receive a flu shot.

Vaccinations will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Asian Community Resource Center parking lot, 3111 S. Maryland Parkway.

Because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, masks must be worn at all times. All surfaces will be sanitized, and social distancing will be practiced to ensure the safety of all clinic attendees.

Information on the flu and the flu vaccine, can be found at www.nvflufighter.org. Information about Immunize Nevada and its mission to ensure that people across Nevada can access vaccines, health care and other resources they need to stay healthy, visit www.immunizenevada.org.