Free HIV testing offered in Las Vegas on Saturday

In recognition of World AIDS Day, the LGBTQ+ Center of Southern Nevada in partnership with the Southern Nevada Health District is offering free HIV testing on Saturday.

The testing at the Las Vegas center is part of a community event that will include food, music, guest speakers, performers and tributes.

“The community event is an opportunity to show solidarity with the millions of people living with HIV worldwide and highlight local efforts to combat HIV/AIDS,” according to the center.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 401 S. Maryland Parkway.

In Clark County, about 10,000 people are living with HIV, the center said.