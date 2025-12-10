Freestanding ER breaks ground in Henderson
The facility broke ground Wednesday, and will offer full-service, 24/7 emergency medical care when it opens in late 2026, according to a news release.
Southern Hills Hospital has broken ground on a freestanding emergency room in Henderson.
Southern Hills Hospital, part of Sunrise Health System, broke ground on Wednesday on its fourth freestanding emergency room at Inspirada, according to a news release. Located at 2475 Via Inspirada, the $15 million, 10,860-square-foot facility is set to open in late 2026.
The facility will offer full-service, 24/7 emergency medical care, with 11 exam rooms, a trauma room and a specialized behavioral health exam room, on-site lab and pharmacy and imaging including CT and X-ray.
Additionally, the ER will be equipped to treat life-threatening and serious conditions, including suspected heart attack or stroke; broken bones and severe fractures; head injuries; severe burns and deep lacerations; and other “high-acuity” emergency needs.
Alongside the new ER, a CareNow Urgent Care, also part of the Sunrise Health System, will be opening in late summer 2026 at Bicentennial Parkway and Via Contessa to support patients with non-emergency needs.
Three more clinics will also be added to the lineup soon in the north part of the valley, with a freestanding ER soon to open in Skye Hills, and two additional CareNow clinics in Skye Canyon and Aliante.
