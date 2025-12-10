Freestanding ER breaks ground in Henderson

The facility broke ground Wednesday, and will offer full-service, 24/7 emergency medical care when it opens in late 2026, according to a news release.

Family can be strong foundation to weather any storm

The surprising morning drink that boosts focus better than coffee

Insurance subsidies likely to expire, spiking costs for thousands in Nevada

Southern Hills Hospital, part of Sunrise Health System, broke ground on Wednesday for their fourth freestanding emergency room at Inspirada. Located at 2475 Via Inspirada, the $15 million, 10,860-square-foot facility is set to open in late 2026. (Sunrise Health System)

Southern Hills Hospital, part of Sunrise Health System, broke ground on Wednesday for their fourth freestanding emergency room at Inspirada. Located at 2475 Via Inspirada, the $15 million, 10,860-square-foot facility is set to open in late 2026. (Sunrise Health System)

Southern Hills Hospital, part of Sunrise Health System, broke ground on Wednesday for their fourth freestanding emergency room at Inspirada. Located at 2475 Via Inspirada, the $15 million, 10,860-square-foot facility is set to open in late 2026. (Sunrise Health System)

Southern Hills Hospital has broken ground on a freestanding emergency room in Henderson.

Southern Hills Hospital, part of Sunrise Health System, broke ground on Wednesday on its fourth freestanding emergency room at Inspirada, according to a news release. Located at 2475 Via Inspirada, the $15 million, 10,860-square-foot facility is set to open in late 2026.

The facility will offer full-service, 24/7 emergency medical care, with 11 exam rooms, a trauma room and a specialized behavioral health exam room, on-site lab and pharmacy and imaging including CT and X-ray.

Additionally, the ER will be equipped to treat life-threatening and serious conditions, including suspected heart attack or stroke; broken bones and severe fractures; head injuries; severe burns and deep lacerations; and other “high-acuity” emergency needs.

Alongside the new ER, a CareNow Urgent Care, also part of the Sunrise Health System, will be opening in late summer 2026 at Bicentennial Parkway and Via Contessa to support patients with non-emergency needs.

Three more clinics will also be added to the lineup soon in the north part of the valley, with a freestanding ER soon to open in Skye Hills, and two additional CareNow clinics in Skye Canyon and Aliante.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.