47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Health

Frozen potato recall reaches Nevada, among other states

A plate of tater tots. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A plate of tater tots. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
More Stories
A white-crowned sparrow, a winter visitor to Southern Nevada, perches at Henderson Bird Viewing ...
Migrating birds enliven winter walks in Southern Nevada
People probably don’t know how much sugar they’re eating. Up to 57 pounds per yea ...
Foods with healthy-sounding buzzwords could be hiding added sugar
Noah Wyle arrives at the second season of "The Pitt" on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, at D ...
Why Noah Wyle felt compelled to return to ER
Fermented foods like pickled vegetables are examples of probiotics, which help strengthen the g ...
What are the health benefits of prebiotics and probiotics?
Sammi Burke AMG-Parade
January 12, 2026 - 9:31 pm
 

Two popular brands of frozen potato products have been voluntarily recalled after it was discovered they may have been contaminated with foreign bodies during the production process.

Over 21,000 cases of Ore-Ida Tater Tots and over 17,000 cases of Sysco Imperial Potato Taters, distributed to retailers across more than half of the United States, may contain clear hard plastic fragments.

Parent company McCain Foods USA Inc initiated the recall voluntarily, though it’s unclear how the contaminants were discovered. There is no mention at this time of anyone suffering injury or illness as a result of consuming the products in question.

Here’s How To Tell if Your Tots Are Impacted

Both products were packaged in clear, unlabeled poly bags within their respective cases. The Ore-Ida tater tots are labeled with the item number OIF00215A, and batch codes 1005479808, 1005477924, 1005478883, 1005480444, 1005480875, 1005481627, or 1005481770, while the Sysco products have an item number of 1000006067 and batch codes of 1005482717, 1005483735, 1005484702, 1005485462, or 1005485660. It’s unclear what each product’s best-by dates are.

The Recalled Products Were Sold in 26 States

Cases were shipped to the following states: AK, AZ, CA, CO, FL, HI, IA, ID, IL, KS, KY, LA, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NE, NM, ND, NV, OR, TX, UT, WA, and WI.

‘The Probability of Serious Adverse Health Consequences Is Remote’

Foreign body contamination poses a variety of potential risks to the consumer, from physical damage caused to any part of the gastrointestinal system, including the teeth, to choking hazards, potential bowel obstructions, or even infection. For example, one popular ice cream brand was recently recalled because cartons might contain stones.

In this case, it’s considered relatively low-risk, with a Class II designation. This identifies “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

This health risk identifier was given to the recall by the FDA this past week, though the recall was first initiated in early December.

Related: Popular Mexican Food Recalled for a Potentially Deadly Reason—Here’s What to Know

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A white-crowned sparrow, a winter visitor to Southern Nevada, perches at Henderson Bird Viewing ...
Migrating birds enliven winter walks in Southern Nevada
By Natalie Burt Outdoor Adventures

Just as human “snowbirds” might flock to Las Vegas to escape frigid temperatures, birds fly south for warmth and food security during winter months.

Noah Wyle arrives at the second season of "The Pitt" on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, at D ...
Why Noah Wyle felt compelled to return to ER
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

The 54-year-old actor’s critically acclaimed medical drama “The Pitt” just returned for its second season.

 
House passes bill to extend health care subsidies in defiance of GOP leaders
By Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking The Associated Press

The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the bill would increase the number of people with health insurance by 100,000 this year, 3 million in 2027, 4 million in 2028 and 1.1 million in 2029.

While there’s no cure for tinnitus, there are a range of strategies to reduce the sympto ...
How to turn down the volume on tinnitus
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Around 10 percent of the U.S. adult population — over 25 million Americans — experience some form of tinnitus.

 
US drops the number of vaccines it recommends for every child
By Ali Swenson The Associated Press

Officials said the overhaul to the federal vaccine schedule won’t result in any families losing access or insurance coverage for vaccines, but medical experts slammed the move.

MORE STORIES