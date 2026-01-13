Frozen potato recall reaches Nevada, among other states

Two popular brands of frozen potato products have been voluntarily recalled after it was discovered they may have been contaminated with foreign bodies during the production process.

Over 21,000 cases of Ore-Ida Tater Tots and over 17,000 cases of Sysco Imperial Potato Taters, distributed to retailers across more than half of the United States, may contain clear hard plastic fragments.

Parent company McCain Foods USA Inc initiated the recall voluntarily, though it’s unclear how the contaminants were discovered. There is no mention at this time of anyone suffering injury or illness as a result of consuming the products in question.

Here’s How To Tell if Your Tots Are Impacted

Both products were packaged in clear, unlabeled poly bags within their respective cases. The Ore-Ida tater tots are labeled with the item number OIF00215A, and batch codes 1005479808, 1005477924, 1005478883, 1005480444, 1005480875, 1005481627, or 1005481770, while the Sysco products have an item number of 1000006067 and batch codes of 1005482717, 1005483735, 1005484702, 1005485462, or 1005485660. It’s unclear what each product’s best-by dates are.

The Recalled Products Were Sold in 26 States

Cases were shipped to the following states: AK, AZ, CA, CO, FL, HI, IA, ID, IL, KS, KY, LA, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NE, NM, ND, NV, OR, TX, UT, WA, and WI.

‘The Probability of Serious Adverse Health Consequences Is Remote’

Foreign body contamination poses a variety of potential risks to the consumer, from physical damage caused to any part of the gastrointestinal system, including the teeth, to choking hazards, potential bowel obstructions, or even infection. For example, one popular ice cream brand was recently recalled because cartons might contain stones.

In this case, it’s considered relatively low-risk, with a Class II designation. This identifies “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

This health risk identifier was given to the recall by the FDA this past week, though the recall was first initiated in early December.

