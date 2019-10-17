84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Health

Genetic testing can catch cancer early

By Kimberley McGee Special to Review-Journal
October 17, 2019 - 2:21 pm
 

In recent years, genetic testing has grown in popularity, with home kits arriving as gifts for family members. Most people who take the tests are curious about their genetic makeup or looking to connect with distant family members.

For one local cancer survivor, the genetic testing she received and the fast work of the genetic counselor and oncologist at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada saved her life.

“It was so unexpected, and I knew something was wrong in my heart of hearts,” she said. “They helped me get the courage and the right care to be here today.”

Susan Wincn’s story starts in 2012 when she was diagnosed with stage 0 cancer. She turned to Comprehensive Cancer Centers for help. After much research and inner contemplation, she decided to receive a complete mastectomy to ensure that the cancer did not have a chance to grow back. As a cancer survivor, she thought she was on top of her care and monitoring.

“Back then they tested for only the BRCA 1 and 2 genetic mutations, and I didn’t have those, so I thought I was OK,” she said. “I was doing everything right.”

Recently, Wincn hadn’t felt entirely herself. She had been in and out of doctors’ offices trying to get to the bottom of a mysterious illness that would land her in the hospital from time to time.

Last fall, her oncologist retired, and she met with her new oncologist at Comprehensive Cancer, ready to continue her annual cancer monitoring.

Dr. Stephani Christensen realized that Wincn had several family members reaching back generations who had been diagnosed with cancer or succumbed early in life to a mysterious disease. She recommended a new genetic panel that tests for 84 cancer genes.

“It has changed so much,” Christensen said. “This is not the only patient that I’ve caught. With the recent, relatively recent, gene testing you can find these rare mutations that make a difference in how we manage these patients.”

As genes are studied and technology advances, she only sees more opportunities for catching cancers early and saving patient’s lives.

“My belief is that we will do more testing, and the more we do the more we find,” she said. “We can triage these patients appropriately so that we can find cancer before it becomes late-stage cancer.”

The tests came back showing that Wincn has the ATM gene, which leaves her at a higher risk for breast, prostate, colon and pancreatic cancers. Wincn was sent to cancer genetic counselor Barbara Caldwell, who not only explained what each gene result meant but how it could affect her health now, in the future and her daughters’ health.

“This is the hard part of genetic counseling,” Caldwell said. “We go over the family tree, what is trending for cancers in the family, what we are looking for, what is worrisome, the results and then what are the (odds) that they will get cancer. There is a gray zone, the variance of uncertain significance. As we do more in genetic testing, they will be able to sort out these variances.”

A genetic counselor helps the patient and her family in understanding their inherited cancer risk and what the information can mean. The closer a family member who had cancer is to the patient with certain genes, the higher the chance is to receive a cancer diagnosis. Tests just a few years ago cost thousands of dollars, but today a genetic panel can run around $250.

“It’s available to everyone, and it’s a good idea to get it done,” Caldwell said. “We can’t fix these mutations, but what we can try to do is stay ahead of the cancer curve by being proactive and screening and getting immediate attention.”

That mindset at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada is what put a series of lifesaving events in the path of Wincn’s lingering illness of unknown origins.

The testing that Christensen recommended and that Caldwell facilitated led to Wincn telling the gastroenterologist who was investigating her mysterious illness symptoms about the ATM gene mutation. With more testing, they found a lesion on Wincn’s pancreas.

Caldwell called a top surgeon at UCLA, and within a week, Wincn was undergoing surgery with the full support of Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada.

“I had my results on the ninth of September, and on the 13th of September I was at UCLA,” Wincn said.

After a lengthy surgery and a few weeks of recovery, Wincn will undergo six months of chemotherapy. She is expected to return to her sculpting class before the holidays. She has plans to go to Italy soon. Her team of physicians told her she will enjoy it immensely.

Her four daughters are each in the process of a complete genetic testing panel to look for the ATM gene and how it might be problematic for them considering other factors. And her 17 grandchildren will receive genetic testing before cancer can gain any ground.

“This was a very accidental saving of my life, in a way,” Wincn said. “We know more now. We can do more now.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Green Eggs and Ham at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas
Scott Simon, executive chef at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas, makes a Green Eggs and Ham Flatbread with pistou, smoked mozzarella, tasso ham and eggs. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Lemon Semifreddo Dessert at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Ashley Costa, pastry chef at Vetri Cucina at the Palms in Las Vegas, freezes lemon curd with whipped cream, sandwiches it between polenta-based crumiri cookies, sprinkles it with powdered sugar and drizzles it with argrumato, a lemon olive oil. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Museum of Selfies coming to Las Vegas - VIDEO
The interactive attraction offers several new selfie opportunities. (Museum of Selfies)
Show of Strength in 'A Choreographers Showcase' - VIDEO
"A Choreographers Showcase" pairs artists from Nevada Ballet Theater and staff from all facets of Cirque du Soleil to design an annual show. (Elizabeth Page Brumleyy/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang talks about what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish - VIDEO
David Chang tells fans what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish, at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pink Lady and Rosey Mary cocktails at Therapy in Las Vegas
Terence Beach, bartender at Therapy restaurant in Las Vegas, makes original pink cocktails to benefit breast cancer research. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Torrijas dessert served at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill in Las Vegas
Chef Christian Lee of Sugarcane at The Venetian in Las Vegas makes a dessert of torrijas, a Latin French toast, serving it with a caramelized-apple sauce and cinnamon ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang to sell Tasty Patties at Palazzo in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Chef David Chang has announced a casual concept that will accompany his new Majordomo Meat & Fish at Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Latkes, tzimmes at Market Place Buffet in Las Vegas for Rosh Hashanah
Ryan Swanson, Market Place Buffet room chef at the JW Marriott/Rampart Casino in Las Vegas, makes potato dishes as part of the resort’s Rosh Hashanah buffet. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
How Elphaba In "Wicked" turns green - VIDEO
Mariand Torres gets "painted" by makeup supervisor Joyce McGilberry for her role as Elphaba in "Wicked" at The Smith Center. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Hangover is served at The Crack Shack in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Khine Moore, executive chef at The Crack Shack at Park MGM in Las Vegas, makes The Hangover with a fried chicken breast or thigh dipped in honey-butter, sprinkled with Crack Seasoning and topped with an egg. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dessert Before Dinner winner Becky Quan
Nine of Las Vegas’ top women pastry chefs offered original creations built around Girl Scouts Trefoils shortbread cookies Saturday night at Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada’s annual Desserts Before Dinner Gala. The top dessert, as voted on by the audience, was an homage to Good Humor’s old-fashioned Strawberry Shortcake ice cream bars created by NoMad’s Becky Quan. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chef Sammy D is cooking again in Las Vegas
Sam DeMarco served his first public meal since returning to Las Vegas on Sunday, with a pop-up brunch at 7th & Carson. And the veteran of the First Food & Bar, Rattlecan and Sam’s American has more in store for the downtown spot. The chef, known as Sammy D. to his friends, is taking on a consulting chef role with restaurant that will see some of Sunday’s offerings added to the regular menu. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carl’s Donuts in Las Vegas celebrates National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day
Carl’s Donuts, a Las Vegas-based company that’s been serving the city since 1966, celebrates National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day with specialties themed to fall. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars" has a new store - VIDEO
Rick Harrison, the Pawn Stars co-star and owner of Gold & Silver Pawn, talks to the Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes about his soon-to-open Rick’s Collection retail outlet of mostly mid-century masterworks at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pok Pok Wing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves Pad Thai Thamadaa - VIDEO
Because of popular request, the 1-year-old Pok Pok Wing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves Pad Thai Thamadaa, with shrimp, ground pork, neither or both. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trial by Fire cocktail at the Golden Tiki in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Adam Rains, head bartender (also Grand Poobah and a few other things) at The Golden Tiki in Las Vegas, makes one of the bar’s tiki drinks, (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gordon Ramsay renovating Las Vegas steakhouse - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is preparing to re-launch his Paris Las Vegas restaurant, Gordon Ramsay Steak. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cats owners compete for top show awards
The annual Jazzy Cats event is taking place at the Rio Convention Center this weekend attracting cats owners from around the country and the world to compete for the top show awards. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas serves blackened Cajun catfish - VIDEO
Troy Remer, sous chef at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas, blackens Cajun catfish on the grill before serving it with mashed potatoes and collard greens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon at Mr. Chow - VIDEO
This just may be the gold standard for the filet mignon. Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas has introduced The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon, which is coated with real 24-karat gold. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Working as a mermaid in Las Vegas - VIDEO
McKenzie Kawano works as a mermaid at the aquarium at the Silverton in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinkbox Doughnuts opens third store in Las Vegas area
Las Vegas-based Pinkbox Doughnuts, which opened its third store at 9435 W. Tropicana Ave., specializes in doughnuts such as the new Station Wagon, with Butterfinger; pink-velvet Pretty in Pink; and hybrid Glazed DoughCro Bites. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal, with image courtesy of Pinkbox Doughnuts
Starbucks brings back Pumpkin Spice early
Starbucks declares Aug. 27 the first day of fall as they make their pumpkin spice items available a full month early. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bachelor Party Fra Diavolo at Carmine’s in Las Vegas
Roberto Leon, a line cook at Carmine’s at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas, makes Bachelor Party Fra Diavolo with eight pounds of lobster, a pound each of mussels, clams and shrimp, two pounds of pasta and two gallons of sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'American Idol' auditions in Las Vegas
“American Idol” was in Las Vegas Monday looking for singers to compete in its upcoming 2020 season. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegan part of the Harlem Globetrotters
Scooter Christensen, who grew up in Las Vegas, will play with the Harlem Globetrotters at The Orleans in Las Vegas Sunday, Aug. 25. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terra Rossa Returns To Red Rock. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terra Rossa at Red Rock Resort is set to open on Aug. 26.
Hubert Keller’s Backyard Kitchen
Chef Hubert Keller of Fleur and Burger Bar shows off his backyard kitchen in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Courtesy Elaine Arcenas After her daughter was born, Elaine Arcenas was diagnosed with breast a ...
Mother receives cancer diagnosis after giving birth
By Robyn Campbell-Ouchida Special to / RJ

Three months after giving birth, Elaine Arcenas discovered a lump in her breast while doing a self-exam. The diagnosis was cancer. She finished most of her cancer treatments by the time of her daughter’s first birthday, and today Arcenas is a healthy 12-year survivor.

 
Summerlin-area land sold to health care company for $19M
By / RJ

Intermountain Healthcare, a nonprofit system with more than 20 hospitals, spent almost $19 million to purchase roughly 7.7 acres at the southeast corner of Rampart Boulevard and Alta Drive, near Summerlin.

Lavonne Hing A race team practices for the 2019 Rose Regatta Dragon Boat Festival, scheduled fo ...
Rose Regatta Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Las Vegas
By Art Nadler Special to / RJ

The 11th annual Rose Regatta Dragon Boat Festival is being held Saturday and Sunday at Lake Las Vegas. All of the money raised through team sponsorships and corporate donations stays in Southern Nevada and goes to Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican’s R.E.D. Rose Program.

Ethiopia Hailemicael smiles during treatment. (Courtesy Ethiopia Hailemicael)
Local woman continues fight against breast cancer
By Lisa Ferguson Special to / RJ

Ethiopia Hailemicael was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2010. After treatment, The cancer appeared to be in remission. However, in 2013, a PET scan revealed tumors in her lungs and liver. The breast cancer had returned and was consistent with stage 4 disease.