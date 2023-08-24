92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Health

Have you had COVID-19? Health officials would like to hear from you

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2023 - 11:36 am
 
Southern Nevada Health District vending machines are shown at the Regional Transportation Commi ...
Southern Nevada Health District vending machines are shown at the Regional Transportation Commission’s Bonneville Transit Center, on Thursday June 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Have you ever tested positive for COVID-19 or its variants? The Southern Nevada Health District would like to hear from you.

The district’s Office of Informatics and Epidemiology is asking for participation in an online survey on the health effects and recovery from COVID-19. The survey’s purpose is to better understand the health effects and recovery from the virus, the district said.

Participation is voluntary. The survey is available in English and Spanish.

Any questions regarding the survey? Contact the SNHD Office of Informatics and Epidemiology at covidhealthdisparity@snhd.org.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
A’s owner: Relocation application done; team will lose $40M this year
A’s owner: Relocation application done; team will lose $40M this year
2
Allegiant asks passengers to show up 3 hours before departure
Allegiant asks passengers to show up 3 hours before departure
3
Zamir White’s role with Raiders hinges on Josh Jacobs’ decision
Zamir White’s role with Raiders hinges on Josh Jacobs’ decision
4
The Sphere – Everything you need to know
The Sphere – Everything you need to know
5
Millennials priced out of Las Vegas real estate, report says
Millennials priced out of Las Vegas real estate, report says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Many Americans do not enroll in Medicare when turning 65 because they (or their spouse) are sti ...
Medicare rules confuse human resources manager
By Toni King Toni Says

Katie asks: How can I make sure that I have the correct answer to my questions on behalf of the company’s employees?

The high cost of prescription drugs is an ongoing problem for everyone, but it usually affects ...
Savvy Senior: How to save on prescription drug costs
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

The high cost of prescription drugs is an ongoing problem for everyone, but it usually affects seniors more because they have a greater need for medications.

According to the American Thyroid Association, about 1 in every 8 women will suffer from thyroi ...
4 of the most common thyroid conditions
By Dr. Victor Bernet Mayo Clinic News Network

The thyroid gland has a significant effect on the body in that it produces hormones that help regulate many of your body’s functions.

More stories
Nevada COVID-19 cases reach triple digits, hospital group says
Nevada COVID-19 cases reach triple digits, hospital group says
Nevada COVID-19 hospitalizations rising, CDC says
Nevada COVID-19 hospitalizations rising, CDC says
Health insurance rates to increase for some Nevadans
Health insurance rates to increase for some Nevadans
Noisiest US cities: Where does Las Vegas rank?
Noisiest US cities: Where does Las Vegas rank?
How do teens help their mental health? ‘Find their own thing’
How do teens help their mental health? ‘Find their own thing’
Thousands of Nevadans need to find new health insurer by fall
Thousands of Nevadans need to find new health insurer by fall