Have you had COVID-19? Health officials would like to hear from you
The Southern Nevada Health District is looking for those who tested positive for COVID-19 to take part in an online survey.
Have you ever tested positive for COVID-19 or its variants? The Southern Nevada Health District would like to hear from you.
The district’s Office of Informatics and Epidemiology is asking for participation in an online survey on the health effects and recovery from COVID-19. The survey’s purpose is to better understand the health effects and recovery from the virus, the district said.
Participation is voluntary. The survey is available in English and Spanish.
Any questions regarding the survey? Contact the SNHD Office of Informatics and Epidemiology at covidhealthdisparity@snhd.org.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.