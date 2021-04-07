HCA, union reach tentative deal on contract for health-care workers

HCA Healthcare and the union representing 4,000 of its nurses and hospital workers in the Las Vegas Valley have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract.

The exterior of the new tower at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. (Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center)

The compromise was reached last Friday evening for a new three-year contract, ending a 13-month bargaining process between the SEIU Local 1107 and one of Southern Nevada’s largest hospital operators.

Under the terms, provisions include keeping certain health and education benefits and wage increases for the union’s workers at MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center, and Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The union – which represents nurses, technicians and ancillary employees – said the contract will also provide a “stronger voice on the job.”

The agreement will need to be ratified by the union’s membership. The two sides praised the agreement in separate statements.

Grace Vergara-Mactal, executive director of SEIU Local 1107, said she thanks the supporters who stood with the union more than a year ago.

“COVID-19 has made it clear how important unions are and how important our frontline heroes are, public sector or private sector,” Vergara-Mactal said in a news release Tuesday. “These essential workers should never be taken for granted and we as a community must always stand in support of the invaluable work they do for all of us. We really want to thank all of the people that stood with us during this fight.”

Antonio Castelan, a spokesman for HCA, said the company is “pleased” with the new deal.

“Throughout the bargaining process, our hospitals continued to put the health and well-being of our colleagues and patients first,” Castelan said in a Tuesday statement to the Review-Journal. “This is a positive development for our colleagues, patients, fellow medical providers, and the communities we serve. Stabilizing our healthcare system offers optimism to our community’s ability to access the high-quality healthcare they need.”

