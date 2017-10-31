Health alert issued after listeria concerns from Trader Joe’s salads

A public health alert has been issued in Nevada after a possible listeria contamination of salads with chicken meat products from Trader Joe’s.

A recall was not issued by the Department of Agriculture because it is believed that all products are no longer on shelves and are past their “use by” dates.

The salads in question were produced between Oct. 3 and Oct. 6 and packaged in 9.3 ounce plastic containers. The salads are labeled “TRADER JOE’S Broccoli Slaw & Kale Salad with White Chicken Meat.” The salads will have use by dates between Oct. 10 through Oct. 13 and lot code of 70327610, 70427710, 70527810 or 70627910.

The salads were also shipped to retailers in Arizona, California and Utah.

According to the agriculture department, listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

Anyone who has purchased these products is urged not to consume them. The public can call 1-888-674-6854 for more information.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.