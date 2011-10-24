Health Calendar

10.25
Healing through yoga and meditation, for those with cancer
Where: Nevada Cancer Institute, Englestad Cancer Research Building, second floor,
One Breakthrough Way
When: noon-1 p.m.
Details: 822-5433
10.26
Getting to Know You
Open to seniors who may be new to town
Where: The SMA Lifestyles Center East,
5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100
When: 1 p.m.
Details: 797-2350
10.27
Brown Bag Q&A with pharmacist
Where: The SMA Lifestyles Center East,
5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100
When: 9 a.m.-noon
Details: 797-2350
Tobacco Cessation Program
Where: The SMA Lifestyles Center East,
5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100
When: 3 p.m.
Details: 797-2350
Stroke Support Group
Where: St. Rose Dominican Hospitals Siena Campus, McDonald Conference Room,
3001 St. Rose Parkway
When: 6-7 p.m.
Details: 367-1366
GASTRIC BAND SEMINAR
Where: Gastric Band Institute of Las Vegas, 3810 Meadows Lane
When: 6:30 p.m.
Details: 384-8446 or www.gastricbandlv.com
10.28
Monthly Mobility Device
Tune-Up Clinic
Where: The SMA Lifestyle Center West,
8680 W. Cheyenne Ave.
When: 9 a.m.-noon
Details: 750-3460
10.29
Southern Nevada Breastfeeding Coalition EDUCATION EVENT:
Early Breastfeeding Challenges
Where: University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, 8050 Paradise Road, Suite 100
When: 8 a.m-5:30 p.m.
Details: 575-7669 or www.snvbreastfeeding.org
11.1
2012 Medicare Options Review
Where: Southern Hills Hospital Education Room 2, 9300 W. Sunset Road
When: 10-11:00 a.m.
Details: 880-2700
11.1, 8, 15, 29
FREE Blood Pressure Screening
Where: H2U MountainView Office,
3150 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 114
When: 10-11 a.m.
Details: 233-5474
11.2
Getting to Know You
Open to seniors who may be new to town
Where: The SMA Lifestyles Center East,
5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100
When: 1 p.m.
Details: 797-2350
Stroke Support Group
Where: Sunrise Hospital Auditorium,
3186 S. Maryland Parkway
When: 6-7:15 p.m.
Details: 233-5300
