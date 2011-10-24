10.25

Healing through yoga and meditation, for those with cancer

Where: Nevada Cancer Institute, Englestad Cancer Research Building, second floor,

One Breakthrough Way

When: noon-1 p.m.

Details: 822-5433

10.26

Getting to Know You

Open to seniors who may be new to town

Where: The SMA Lifestyles Center East,

5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100

When: 1 p.m.

Details: 797-2350

10.27

Brown Bag Q&A with pharmacist

Where: The SMA Lifestyles Center East,

5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100

When: 9 a.m.-noon

Details: 797-2350

Tobacco Cessation Program

Where: The SMA Lifestyles Center East,

5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100

When: 3 p.m.

Details: 797-2350

Stroke Support Group

Where: St. Rose Dominican Hospitals Siena Campus, McDonald Conference Room,

3001 St. Rose Parkway

When: 6-7 p.m.

Details: 367-1366

GASTRIC BAND SEMINAR

Where: Gastric Band Institute of Las Vegas, 3810 Meadows Lane

When: 6:30 p.m.

Details: 384-8446 or www.gastricbandlv.com

10.28

Monthly Mobility Device

Tune-Up Clinic

Where: The SMA Lifestyle Center West,

8680 W. Cheyenne Ave.

When: 9 a.m.-noon

Details: 750-3460

10.29

Southern Nevada Breastfeeding Coalition EDUCATION EVENT:

Early Breastfeeding Challenges

Where: University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, 8050 Paradise Road, Suite 100

When: 8 a.m-5:30 p.m.

Details: 575-7669 or www.snvbreastfeeding.org

11.1

2012 Medicare Options Review

Where: Southern Hills Hospital Education Room 2, 9300 W. Sunset Road

When: 10-11:00 a.m.

Details: 880-2700

11.1, 8, 15, 29

FREE Blood Pressure Screening

Where: H2U MountainView Office,

3150 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 114

When: 10-11 a.m.

Details: 233-5474

11.2

Getting to Know You

Open to seniors who may be new to town

Where: The SMA Lifestyles Center East,

5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100

When: 1 p.m.

Details: 797-2350

Stroke Support Group

Where: Sunrise Hospital Auditorium,

3186 S. Maryland Parkway

When: 6-7:15 p.m.

Details: 233-5300

The Health Calendar runs Mondays. Information on health or fitness events can be mailed to Health Calendar, Review-Journal, P.O. Box 70, Las Vegas, NV 89125 or emailed as a text file to healthbriefs@reviewjournal.com.