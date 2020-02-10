Health district monitoring Clark County residents for coronavirus

The Southern Nevada Health District is monitoring an undisclosed number of Clark County residents who recently returned from mainland China for the new coronavirus.

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Southern Nevada Health District is monitoring an undisclosed number of Clark County residents who recently returned from mainland China for the new coronavirus, the public health agency said Monday.

“Consistent with CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, these individuals did not have symptoms after receiving a medical screening and were allowed to return home and be monitored under a 14-day self-quarantine,” the district stated in a news release. “The number of people being monitored under these guidelines is subject to change on a daily basis.”

The Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory has received a CDC-developed test kit and will have the capacity to test for the 2019 novel coronavirus, which previously only the federal agency could do. “This will allow the health district to receive results in a more timely manner,” the district stated.

Only patients who meet the CDC criteria, such as a recent travel to China, and who have been assessed by a medical provider and the health district will be tested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.