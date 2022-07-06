95°F
Health District reports 2 additional probable monkeypox cases

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2022 - 10:21 am
 
Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Southern Nevada Health District has received reports of two additional probable monkeypox cases in Clark County residents, according to a news release.

The additional cases are a man in his 50s and a man in his 30s, one of whom is isolating at home and the other is hospitalized.

The Health District is looking at the health status of close contacts and specimens are being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation, the release said.

This brings the total number of confirmed or probable monkeypox cases to four in Clark County. None of these cases are associated with each other. As of Wednesday, the U.S. has reported a total of 560 cases.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

