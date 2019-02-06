Health events around the Las Vegas Valley

(Getty Images)

License plates for autism awareness

Grant a Gift Autism Foundation will be offering specialized license plates to help increase awareness and support for children, young adults and families living with Autism Spectrum Disorder. The plates are $200 (plus DMV fees of about $68), and the first 100 will be available for purchase through Feb. 11. After Feb. 11, the remaining plates are available for sale with regular DMV fees. For more information, visit grantagiftfoundation.org/license.

Alzheimer’s Foundation essay contest

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is offering up to $5,000 in scholarship funding for students who are planning to attend college. High school seniors can submit an essay describing how Alzheimer’s has affected their lives and how they plan to make a difference against the disease in the future. The deadline for the contest is Feb. 15. Enter at alzfdn.org.

Learn more about Type 1 diabetes

JDRF Nevada is hosting a free one-day diabetes education conference for individuals, families and caregivers affected by Type 1 diabetes, where they can talk to experts about research advances and participate in discussion about the disease. The 2019 TypeOneNation Summit will be from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the South Point’s Conference Area, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. RSVP at jdrf.org/nevada.

Walk for children with heart defect

One in 100 children are born with a congenital heart defecteach year in the U.S. Children’s Heart Foundation’s annual Walk With the Heart of a Child raises awareness and allows participants to walk in celebration or remembrance of a child affected by the disease. The walk, now in its 16th year, kicks off at 7 a.m. Feb. 23 and goes through Fashion Show mall. Fees are $25 for adults, $15 for active-duty military, students, seniors and virtual walkers. Register at chfn.org/walk.

Two causes, one outdoor brunch

Eat for two good causes when The Gramercy hosts “Share the Love” brunch event, featuring food and drink from Pinches Tacos, DW Bistro and The Cuppa from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 23 in the outdoor courtyard. Tickets are $45, with $10 from each ticket benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project, which helps veterans and active-duty service members, and Baby’s Bounty, a nonprofit that supplies essential items to disadvantaged families with newborns. Purchase tickets at dwbistro.com.

Submit event information at health@reviewjournal.com.