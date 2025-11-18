Health-insurance giant buys new Henderson building for $46M

Tips to make groceries last longer this holiday season

An Optum medical building that recently sold is shown in Henderson on Nov. 13, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

A local developer has sold a new medical building in Henderson to a health-insurance giant.

Henderson-based Sheq Properties sold a four-story medical-office building on Cactus Avenue near Spencer Street, just off St. Rose Parkway, for about $46.1 million.

The sale, to UnitedHealth Group, closed last month, property records show.

The building, 1655 E. Cactus Ave., was delivered this year and is fully occupied by an Optum medical clinic, according to brokerage firm Colliers International, which represented the seller.

Colliers recently announced the deal, saying the property is the newest medical building in the St. Rose corridor.

It confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Sheq developed and sold the building, but it declined to comment on the buyer’s identity.

Minnesota-based UnitedHealth owns Optum, and property records and securities filings show that it acquired the building through its Sierra Health and Life Insurance Co. subsidiary.

Optum announced the new location in September, saying the facility spans more than 82,000 square feet and was its largest in the region. It offers adult medicine, specialty care, a pharmacy and wellness programming.

Efforts to get comments from the new landlord were unsuccessful.

The building is 2 miles from West Henderson Hospital in one direction and a mile from a St. Rose Dominican hospital in another.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.