Health officials investigate cases of Legionnaires’ disease at Southern Nevada resort

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2026 - 6:50 am
 
Updated January 27, 2026 - 6:54 am

The Southern Nevada Health District is investigating “travel-associated” cases of Legionnaires’ disease at a resort in Laughlin.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, the agency said it was “continuing its investigation of additional travel-associated cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to Harrah’s Laughlin.”

Health officials said they are working with the property to notify guests and staff members who stayed or worked in specific areas of the hotel during the identified time periods where exposure may have occurred.

“This targeted approach allows for timely outreach to individuals most likely to be affected, including providing health information and guidance on symptoms to watch for,” SNHD said in the statement.

