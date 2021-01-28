Health officials release Cashman schedule for COVID-19 vaccinations

The site, located in Exhibit Hall B of Cashman Center, 850 N. Las Vegas Blvd., is operating 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday this week.

People arrive for COVID-19 vaccines at Cashman Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Next week’s schedule of operations at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site will be Wednesday through Feb. 7, Clark County and Southern Nevada Health District officials announced in a news release.

Appointment-only, first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered based on available supplies to people age 70 and older, and other individuals currently eligible to receive the vaccine in the health care work force, public safety and security, and frontline community support groups.

Appointments can be booked online via the vaccine distribution page of the Health District’s website at www.SNHD.info/covid.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics operated by Clark County and the Health District offer the vaccine on an appointment-only basis to ensure everyone who comes to a clinic receives the vaccine.