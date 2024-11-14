Health officials see increase in cases of norovirus in Las Vegas Valley

The Southern Nevada Health District has advised Las Vegas Valley residents that it is seeing an increase in norovirus detected in community wastewater.

The Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday advised Las Vegas Valley residents that it is seeing an increase in norovirus detected in community wastewater.

According to the health district, norovirus, which is often referred to as the “stomach flu,” is not related to the influenza virus.

Health officials say that cases of norovirus, which is the leading cause of vomiting, diarrhea and foodborne illness in the United States, typically increase between November and April.

The most common symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. Other symptoms can include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and fatigue, the agency said in a news release.

Most people who contract the virus, according to health officials, recover within one to three days. However, older adults, young children and people with other medical conditions may be at higher risk of severe infections.

The health district advises that norovirus spreads easily and quickly. People can contract it from direct contact with someone who is infected, such as when caring for them or sharing food or eating utensils, the release said.

The virus can also be spread by consuming contaminated food or drinks or by touching contaminated objects or surfaces and then putting unwashed hands in the mouth, according to health officials.

“It is possible to spread norovirus for up to two weeks or more after symptoms have resolved,” the release noted.

“As we approach the holiday season people will be spending more time at gatherings with family and friends,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “I encourage everyone to take steps to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy, including getting their updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines if they haven’t already done so.”