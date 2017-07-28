Health officials to ‘fog’ against mosquitos in North Las Vegas

State officials will spray mosquito control chemicals in a North Las Vegas neighborhood Saturday after mosquitos capable of carrying the Zika virus were detected for the second time since May .

The Aedes aegypti mosquito is the main type of mosquito that spreads Zika, dengue, chikungunya, and other viruses. (Southern Nevada Health District)

State officials will spray mosquito control chemicals in a North Las Vegas neighborhood Saturday after mosquitoes capable of carrying the Zika virus were detected for the second time since May.

The Southern Nevada Health District said Friday the effort is part of a larger response to control the population of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, including setting traps and providing bite prevention information to residents.

None of the bugs have tested positive for the Zika virus, which can cause microcephaly, a fatal brain defect, in babies born to infected pregnant mothers.

“As we continue our ongoing control efforts, we encourage the public to report mosquito activity to our office,” said Southern Nevada Health District Chief Health Officer Joe Iser.

The fogging will be done Saturday at two intersections: West Gowan Road and North Decatur Boulevard, and West Craig Road and Valley Drive.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.