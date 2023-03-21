55°F
Health

Hearing for OB-GYN accused of sexual misconduct rescheduled

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2023 - 2:16 pm
 
The office building where the suite for Dr. George Chambers’ obstetrician-gynecologist practi ...
The office building where the suite for Dr. George Chambers’ obstetrician-gynecologist practice is located in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

New hearing dates have been scheduled in May and June for a Las Vegas OB-GYN accused of sexual misconduct with patients.

An investigative committee of the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners, which licenses physicians, has accused Dr. George Chambers of misconduct with three former patients. The allegations include inappropriately touching one patient and offering two others $1,000 each to pose nude to advertise his cosmetic gynecological surgical specialty.

Chambers “repeatedly exploited his relationships with patients and violated patients’ trust by engaging in sexual improprieties that constitute sexual misconduct,” according to the committee’s complaint.

Chambers, who has been licensed in Nevada for 20 years, has denied any wrongdoing. In an email to the Review-Journal, he said his constitutional rights “have been violated in a well-orchestrated manner”and his name and reputation besmirched.

The original hearing dates of Feb. 15 and 16 were rescheduled at the doctor’s request to afford him more time to find new counsel after his attorneys withdrew from the case.

Later in February, Chambers agreed to have a trained chaperone or a nurse present when he sees patients. He also agreed to refrain from taking photos or videos of patients until resolution of the complaint.

The hearing before the state board is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on May 2 and to continue until at least 5 p.m., according to an order by hearing officer Nancy Moss Ghusn.

It is scheduled to resume on May 3. The proceedings on these days will be held at the board’s Las Vegas office, 325 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 224, and its Reno office at 9600 Gateway Drive. The proceedings will be videoconferenced between the two locations.

On June 1, the hearing is scheduled to continue via Zoom or a similar platform, during which time the testimony of two remaining witnesses will be heard.

In addition to the three former patients in the complaint, several more women have recently filed complaints with the medical board, including one who claims she was sexually assaulted.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

In this file photo dated Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, security personnel clear the way for a convoy o ...
New COVID-19 origins data point to raccoon dogs in China market
By Dake Kang and Maria Cheng Associated Press

Genetic material collected at a Chinese market near where the first human cases of COVID-19 were identified show raccoon dog DNA comingled with the virus, international experts say.

The ideal nap length is 15 to 30 minutes. (Dreamstime/TNS)
The health benefits, and potential drawbacks, of napping
By Tiffany Casper Mayo Clinic News Network

While closing your eyes for a few minutes during your busy day may seem like a good idea, it’s important to consider the effects napping may bring.

WeightWatchers announced this month that it was getting into the prescription drug weight-loss ...
What to know about prescription drugs promising weight loss
By Jonel Aleccia The Associated Press

WeightWatchers recently announced it would acquire a telehealth company whose providers prescribe anti-obesity drugs for growing numbers of eager online subscribers.

Cauliflower is high in vitamins C and K, and is also a good source of folate, which supports ce ...
When it comes to nutrition, cauliflower is a superstar
By Caitlin Terpstra Mayo Clinic News Network

Like many consumers, you may be on a quest for healthier food options and willing to try something new or a new take on a familiar food. Cauliflower may be just what you’re searching for.

 
A guide to surviving spring allergy season
By Marygrace Taylor Parade

You cannot control when the trees bud or the flowers bloom, but you can take preventative steps to help control spring allergies.

