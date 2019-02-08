Henderson fifth-grader died of flu, coroner’s office says

Health officials recommend vaccination and hand-washing to avoid contracting the flu. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A 10-year-old Henderson boy died of the flu Thursday, the Clark County coroner said Friday, at least the 14th death in Southern Nevada this season attributed to the disease.

The coroner’s office identified the boy as Anthony Springer.

A Clark County School District spokeswoman confirmed that a fifth-grader at Vanderburg Elementary in Henderson had died and that a letter to parents informing them of the death was sent Friday.

Word of the his death came as the Southern Nevada Health District released new data showing that 13 people have died in the region from the disease this season. That data, which extended through Jan. 2, did not reflect Springer’s death.

Of the other victims, one was under the age of 4, and 10 were 50 or older, the health district’s numbers show. It’s unusual for the flu to become deadly for people over 5 and under 65 unless they have pre-existing conditions that make them more vulnerable.

In the letter to parents at Vanderburg Elementary, Principal Catherine Maggiore said the school would provide grief counselors for students and urged parents to talk to children about emotions surrounding the death.

“It is never easy to lose a valuable life, especially at such a young age,” Maggiore wrote in her letter. “We will always remember this student as part of our school family.”

The flu season has been milder than last year’s, which had caused 53 deaths in Southern Nevada at this point. It typically starts in October and runs through May.

Health officials recommend vaccination and hand-washing to avoid contracting the disease and advise those who feel like they’re getting sick to stay home from school and work to avoid spreading the disease.

