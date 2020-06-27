Hepatitis A outbreak is over, Clark County officials say

After a year, the hepatitis A outbreak in Clark County is over, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Friday.

Tasheka Powell, Southern Nevada Health District registered nurse, gives Metropolitan Police Department Officer Keith Hanoff a Hepatitis A shot at HELP of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in preparation for the day's events as they pair with HELP workers to contact and administer the Hepatitis A and B vaccines to the homeless due to a spike in acute cases. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dwain Butler II, foreground, and Victor Shelton, right, are contacted by HELP of Southern Nevada employees offering Hepatitis A and B vaccines after a spike in acute cases at the homeless camp located near a drainage ditch off south Jones Boulevard near Tropicana Avenue on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. HELP of Southern Nevada partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District and Metropolitan Police to administer the vaccines. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Last year, Nevada became one of more than 30 states to deal with an outbreak of hepatitis A since 2016.

Over the course of the outbreak, there were 107 cases, 94 hospitalizations and one death.

Through contact tracing, the health district determined the first case associated with the outbreak in Clark County developed symptoms in November 2018.

The outbreak in Clark County, declared in July 2019, was associated with person-to-person transmission of the virus, primarily among people who use drugs, people experiencing homelessness, and people with a history of recent incarceration.

In August 2019, health officials said that of the reported cases, more than 92 percent involved people who used illegal drugs, and more than 80 percent were in people experiencing homelessness.

In response to the outbreak, the health district partnered with nonprofits to administer hepatitis A vaccinations.

More than 7,000 hepatitis A vaccinations were administered to adults and providers in the community.

The health district’s vaccination efforts focused on high-risk individuals, including people living in homeless encampments and shelters and people being treated for substance use disorder.

Information on the outbreak and response is available on the district’s website, www.snhd.info/hep-a-control.

