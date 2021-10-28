Hospital launches only blood, marrow transplant program in Nevada

MountainView and Sarah Cannon, the cancer institute of HCA HealthCare, are offering the treatment to patients with blood cancers and blood disorders who previously have had to leave the state for a transplant, the hospital said.

A nurse removes stem cells from storage in liquid nitrogen, where they are kept frozen until right before transplantation. Photo courtesy of MountainView Hospital.

MountainView Hospital has launched Nevada’s only blood and marrow transplant program, hospital representatives said Wednesday.

“One of the most important things in transplant is having access to physicians that can see the patients on a regular basis,” said Dr. Shahram Mori, one of the program’s medical directors.“The transplant process is very involved, and it includes evaluating the patients post-transplant for potential complications.”

About 150 patients leave Nevada each year to receive such a a transplant in neighboring states including California, Nevada and Utah, Mori said. He estimated that another 150, due to financial or other considerations, are unable to make the journey, meaning that a transplant has not been an option for them.

“Catching some of these complications in a timely manner is really crucial for them to be able to have a good outcome,” said Mori, who before coming to Las Vegas performed hundreds of transplants as a physician with AdventHealth in Orlando, Florida.

Often as a treatment of last resort, doctors may recommend that a patient with a blood cancer such as leukemia, lymphoma or multiple myeloma undergo a blood and marrow transplant, which is also referred to as a stem cell or bone marrow transplant.

During blood and marrow transplantation, blood-forming stem cells from bone marrow, umbilical cord blood or peripheral blood are infused into the patient to restore the body’s ability to produce blood and immune cells, according to the hospital. Prior to the procedure, patients receive high doses of radiation and/or chemotherapy to treat the underlying disease and prepare for the transplant.

A patient’s own stem cells can be used during a transplant, a procedure known as an autologous transplant. Or a patient can receive donor stem cells, known as an allogeneic transplant. Initially, the Sarah Cannon Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program at MountainView Hospital will perform autologous transplants in adults.

The Sarah Cannon Transplant and Cellular Therapy Network performs about 1,200 blood and marrow transplants per year across the U.S. and United Kingdom.

Patients and physicians who want to learn more about the program can call 702-962-2106.

