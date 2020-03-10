How Las Vegas Valley is reacting to coronavirus — PHOTOS
Review-Journal photographers have captured images and the impact coronavirus has had on businesses, residents and visitors to the valley in recent weeks.
As the coronavirus spreads across the United States, virus fears in the Las Vegas Valley have sparked a run on face masks, water, toilet paper, hand sanitizers and other essential items.
Review-Journal photographers have captured images and the impact coronavirus has had on businesses, residents and visitors to the valley in recent weeks.
As of March 9, there were two reported cases of COVID-19 in Clark County and two more cases in Washoe County.
The outbreak has also forced closures and changes to numerous events that were scheduled for the Las Vegas area.