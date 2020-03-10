How Las Vegas Valley is reacting to coronavirus — PHOTOS

Review-Journal photographers have captured images and the impact coronavirus has had on businesses, residents and visitors to the valley in recent weeks.

Passengers Sherry Carter, left, and Kimberly Thompson of Virginia wear face masks while awaiting their luggage in the Terminal 1 baggage claim in McCarran International Airport on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A hand sanitizer dispenser is installed for use at the entrance to the UNLV Student Union building on campus Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Governor Steve Sisolak demonstrates the best way to cough without spreading disease during a press conference to update the public on the state of the coronavirus in Nevada at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Shoppers stock up on bottled water at the Costco Business Center on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Las Vegas, Monday, March 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Empty shelves thatt used to hold cases of water are seen at a Costco at 3412 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson on Monday, March 9, 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man, who declined to give his name, wears protective masks as he walks at Sunset Park on Wednesday, March. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A coronavirus informational sign on a Regional Transportation Commission bus at the Sunset Maintenance Facility in Las Vegas Friday, March 6, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Governor Steve Sisolak uses hand sanitizer before providing a press briefing on the new coronavirus in Nevada. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kimberly Hertin, Southern Nevada Health District disease surveillance supervisor, talks about the first Southern Nevada case of COVID-19 coronavirus during a news conference at the district's headquarters in Las Vegas Thursday, March 5, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Dr. Fermin Leguen, Southern Nevada Health District acting health officer, talks about the first Southern Nevada case of COVID-19 coronavirus during a news conference at the district's headquarters in Las Vegas Thursday, March 5, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak uses hand sanitizer before taking the podium to update the public about COVID-19 during a press briefing at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Customers shop medicines at Costco in Henderson on Monday, March 2, 2020. People are stocking up amid mounting concerns over the spread of coronavirus. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A passenger wears a face mask while walking through the Terminal 1 baggage claim in McCarran International Airport on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A passenger wears a face mask while walking through the Terminal 1 baggage claim in McCarran International Airport on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shoppers visit a Costco Wholesale in Las Vegas on Monday, March 2, 2020. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Customers wait for the new shipment of bottled water and toilet paper at Costco in Henderson on Monday, March 2, 2020. People are stocking up amid mounting concerns over the spread of coronavirus. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Passengers Keosha Grayson, left, and Britney Hubbard of Chattanooga, TN., wear face masks while walking through the Terminal 1 baggage claim in McCarran International Airport on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Passengers Sherry Carter, left, and Kimberly Thompson of Virginia wear face masks while arriving in the Terminal 1 baggage claim in McCarran International Airport on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Some of the many food items stored in the home pantry of Cory and Holly Steed on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Las Vegas. Their LDS church encourages members to be ready for emergencies with food, water and safety equipment on hand. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cory Steed restocks macaroni as part of the food items stored in their home pantry on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Las Vegas. Their LDS church encourages members to be ready for emergencies with food, water and safety equipment on hand. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

As the coronavirus spreads across the United States, virus fears in the Las Vegas Valley have sparked a run on face masks, water, toilet paper, hand sanitizers and other essential items.

As of March 9, there were two reported cases of COVID-19 in Clark County and two more cases in Washoe County.

The outbreak has also forced closures and changes to numerous events that were scheduled for the Las Vegas area.